The Arizona Diamondbacks have made their second trade of the offseason, according to a recent report.

Per a new report from ESPN insider Jeff Passan, Arizona is adding catcher Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Going back to the Pirates in the deal will be utilityman Tim Tawa, who is a strong defender at nearly every position.

Diamondbacks trade for Henry Davis

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) sprays water on catcher Henry Davis (32) after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis' 2026 numbers were nothing special. The right-handed hitting catcher hit to the tune of a .172/.272/.313 triple slash and .585 OPS, although he did have 10 home runs in that period, as well. He has never hit to better than a .653 OPS in his four-year major league career.

Tawa had a relatively productive year, hitting .240/.297/.393 for a .690 OPS with 11 homers. Tawa had particular success against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and much of the National League West.

The Diamondbacks did, however, need to address their backup catcher position behind Gabriel Moreno. Veteran backstop James McCann, who had a relatively strong season in 2026, became a free agent. It does not seem likely he will be returning to Arizona given this trade.

Davis, 27, is a strong defensive catcher, however. He was worth +8 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Fielding Run Value. He had particular prowess in throwing runners out and blocking.

This trade does improve Arizona's defense, on paper, however Moreno did just win his second ever Gold Glove Award. Moreno's issue has been durability, and a strong defensive presence behind home plate could allow him to take more games at DH.