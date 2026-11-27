The Arizona Diamondbacks' shopping list is realtively straightforward, even after their Black Friday trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates for backup catcher Henry Davis.

But the Diamondbacks' roster still isn't in its final state for the 2027 season — if they hope to build themselves into a contender, that is.

Here's what is still on the Diamondbacks' Black Friday wish list:

Left-handed slugger

Sep 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) reacts to a call against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' offense was a bit below its normal levels of potency last season, and that was in no small part due to an overall lack of production against right-handed pitching, particularly from the DH slot.

The Diamondbacks ranked 26th in baseball with a meager .697 OPS against right-handed pitching last season. They ranked dead last in first base OPS (.636) and 28th in DH OPS (.630), despite giving a decent portion of DH reps to stars like Gabriel Moreno and Ketel Marte.

The Diamondbacks could use a power-focused left-handed DH option, similar to what they got out of Joc Pederson in 2024.

Position matters less than ability to combat righties, which could allow for some flexibility, but a significant lefty power bat needs to be added, above all else.

Starting pitcher

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) delivers during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For as big a hole as Arizona may have in its lineup, starting pitching might actually be an even bigger need, all things considered.

Arizona's rotation, as it stands, is comprised of Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt, Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly and Ryne Nelson, with intriguing potential in recently-acquired righty Johan Oviedo — who just came over from the Red Sox in a trade.

But there's very little depth, and there are questions as to how effective the top end of Arizona's rotation may be. Burnes produced just a 7.84 ERA in an injury-marred year; Kelly produced a career-worst 4.94 ERA and Nelson spent most of the year on the IL.

With Michael Soroka all but gone in free agency, the D-backs need to find a starter with upside, even if the Oviedo deal works out.

First base, third base or other infield help

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after taking a strike during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's infield is in a state of flux. They need a first baseman, particularly after sending Tim Tawa to Pittsburgh for Davis. They may need a third baseman, if they choose to shift future Hall of Fame third baseman Nolan Arenado to first base more permanently.

Either way, the D-backs need some kind of infield production. They may even need it at second base, if they elect to trade Ketel Marte.

There is plenty of flexibility here. But they'll need to make a significant addition (or multiple) along their infield if they hope to field a competitive lineup in 2027.