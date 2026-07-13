What D-backs' Shocking Sweep of Dodgers Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks accomplished a feat many might have deemed impossible this weekend; they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers — at Dodger Stadium, no less — in three games.

Despite being swept by LA themselves in the first series of the year, the Diamondbacks have clawed their way back into the season series, which now sits at 5-5 between the two NL West clubs.

Here's what we learned from a truly impressive performance in Los Angeles, and a big question that remains heading into the All-Star Break.

What we learned from D-backs' sweep of Dodgers

D-backs getting it done without the RISP

May 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the fact that the Diamondbacks dropped nine runs on their division rivals in back-to-back games, and outscored the Dodgers 23-8 in three games, one might imagine there was an increase in success with runners in scoring position. Not exactly.

Over three games, the Diamondbacks went 6-for-32 with runners in scoring position. That is good for about a .188 average.

What they did accomplish, however, was a twofold turnaround.

The Diamondbacks worked walks, they reached on errors, they manufactured runs with sacrifice flies, bunts and RBI ground balls. They played the brand of small ball needed to get by without a hard-slugging lineup.

But they also did slug. Over three games, Arizona homered five times in three games, including two each by low-order hitters James McCann and Tim Tawa. If the Diamondbacks can't hit with runners in scoring position, they have to either play small ball or hit homers. They did both.

Tim Tawa lands first punch in first base battle

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Tim Tawa against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks still don't have an everyday first baseman, and the recent DFA of Pavin Smith only thinned out the options. But the previously-struggling Tawa made quite the case for himself in this series.

Tawa collected seven base hits in this series, including two home runs and two doubles. He scored three runs, picked up 15 total bases, and knocked in seven of the D-backs' 23 runs, all while playing solid defense at first base. He raised his batting average from .155 to .214 and his OPS from .495 to .676.

It might not mean everything, and his numbers are still low, but it's very encouraging to see Tawa take a big step in the right direction against a quality opponent, especially.

Return of Diamondbacks defense

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws to first base to retire Miami Marlins third baseman Leo Jimenez (19) during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game three offered a look back into what the Diamondbacks used to be known for — a reputation they are quickly regaining. Arizona played sharp defense all series, but it came to a head in the sixth inning of game three.

Geraldo Perdomo made a max-effort diving throw to nail Mookie Betts at first base by a hair. The D-backs raced to converge on a sinking shallow fly ball, then Nolan Arenado flashed the platinum glove with a diving snag at third.

Geraldo Perdomo with an INCREDIBLE play to rob Mookie Betts of a single. pic.twitter.com/IbaC9eDsTL — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 12, 2026

As D-backs play-by-play Steve Berthiaume put it, the Diamondbacks could smell a sweep, and they played defense like they were fighting for their playoff lives, which they very well might be.

Platinum gloves aren’t just given out.



They’re earned. pic.twitter.com/PEo4T8fSrw — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) July 12, 2026

Big question remaining after D-backs' sweep of Dodgers

When will Corbin Carroll turn it around?

Jul 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll takes off his helmet against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no longer a short slump, Corbin Carroll is in a full-on slide. He went 0-for-12 in this series, and seems to continue to struggle with fastballs, even straight down the plate.

The good news is Arizona got the job done offensively without their superstar, but his OPS has fallen to .825 after sitting well above .900 for much of the season to this point. Without a full-on break, since he's playing in the All-Star game, it's becoming a legitimate concern.

It's possible Carroll is playing somewhat banged-up, and the break will do him good. But he's also had an almost year-long slump hit him before. Can he avoid that this time? History says he's more than capable of pulling himself out of it, but it's been going on for some time now, and the D-backs are undoubtedly going to need him in the coming months.