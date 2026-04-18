Full Q&A With D-backs' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on his Rapid ACL Rehab

Seven months and 18 days ago, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. suffered a horrific knee injury, tearing his ACL and being taken off the field in a cart.

On Saturday he was activated from the injured list and immediately inserted into the cleanup spot in the lineup, playing left field, as well.

Q&A with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Regarding his Rehab

Lourdes Gurriel Junior upon his return to Arizona Diamondbacks active roster at Chase Field, April 18, 2026 | Jack Sommers

Prior to Saturday night's game, Gurriel sat down with the press in the Diamondbacks' dugout and answered an array of questions. Here is that Q&A in its entirety, as translated by team translator Alex Arpiza:

Q: Why do you think you were able to come back so quick?

"Dedication, work, and together with the staff that I had supporting me, that was the main thing."

Q: Are you three weeks behind schedule? (Asked in jest, as Gurriel was pushing to be active for Opening Day)

"I don't really think about that. I'm here and I'm ready for what's to come."

Q: Are you surprised you came back so quickly?

"No, I prepared myself. Shoutout to Jorge Rivera. He helped me. I was prepared for that."

(Jorge Rivera runs a performance and recovery center in Coral Gables, Florida, and has worked with Gurriel in the past. He has also had experience working with ACL injury athletes.)

Q: Did Rivera feel like this timetable was realistic all along?

"Yes, and also because of my added performance, my dedication. He understood what type of player I am. It's not an easy rehab. But understanding my dedication to the process, he was in agreement."

Q: Was it a more serious program? A more rushed program than some people have gone to get this thing?

"We didn't really have a time frame in mind. It was more so a day-by-day progress. I didn't have an off day."

Q: What was the most difficult part of the rehab? Are you to the point where you don't really think about it when you're out there?

"The mental side was the most hard. There were a lot of frustrating days. There were days where I thought I wasn't going to be able to play anymore. The mental side."

Q: What were you feeling on those days that you didn't think you'd play anymore?

"That I wasn't progressing. That I wasn't advancing. This is the first time that I'd gone through an injury like this. Those were some of the thoughts."

Q: How much support did you feel from your teammates? How did that help you?

"It was very important for me. I'm very grateful that they were in contact with me practically all the time. I got here today and it felt like I'd been here all along. It helped me a lot."

Q: How did you feel when you got here?

"It felt like I wasn't gone for much time here at all."

Q: When we got a chance to see you hit in the spring it seemed like you were on time and hitting balls hard. Have you felt ready to go as a hitter at the plate for a long time now?

"Yes, I did my spring training.I had the necessary turns and plenty at bats. I feel ready"

Q: Was there a part that you felt like was lagging behind? Did you need extra time for defense, for baserunning, for things like that?

"We had a good process. The team brought me along very well. We're happy with the process and we're ready."

Q: A couple of tough chances for you in the games in Amarillo, in the outfield. How different was that in a real game setting? How confident did you feel going after some of those balls?

"Actually, I was more nervous by the time the national anthem happened. It was almost like I was going through opening day. That was the main thing. Once I stepped foot on the field, everything was fine. I was okay. I felt comfortable."

Q: At what point did you feel like April was even possible?

"We didn't really have a hard date in mind, but as the game started following and completing,I'd go through the steps, whether it was hitting, then running. As we saw that progress, we felt it was more realistic."

Q: Torey Lovullo said that the plan was for you to play today, tomorrow, and all three games of the White Sox series. How did you feel about the team putting you in that position to play so many games already?

"I feel good that he's counting me on that.I'm just anxious, waiting to get out there and contribute."