D-backs' Tommy Troy Hits 1st Career Homer in Big Moment vs Dodgers

One of the Arizona Diamondbacks' young outfielders recorded his first major league home run on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers — and it wasn't Ryan Waldschmidt.

Left fielder Tommy Troy, who was the Diamondbacks' No. 4 prospect coming into the 2026 season, got a prime opportunity on a center-cut fastball from Dodgers right-hander Emmett Sheehan, and he didn't miss.

Troy took a confident, fences-focused swing, and sent the ball 392 feet deep to left field. It traveled a scorching 102.7 MPH off the bat to tie the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning, scoring Arizona's first run of the four-game series.

T as in Troy's first Major League home run. pic.twitter.com/TJkorj7Sof — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 2, 2026

The home run served as somewhat of an atonement. Troy had misplayed a ball in left field earlier in the game, which led to the Dodgers' first (and only) run of the night. But the 24-year-old did not wallow in that mistake for long.

"It's the name of the game," Troy said to reporters postgame. "If you misplay a ball, you gotta have short-term memory and be able to move on from it and be better."

And that he did.

"I knew [the home run was gone] yeah, I knew," Troy said, with a smile. "I didn't get it, get it, but I knew it was enough. ... Felt surreal. It was great — it was really good, I loved it."

Troy said he was able to exchange a different ball with the fan who corralled his first home run. The outfielder intends to give it to his father, he said.

Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy smashes first career homer

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Tommy Troy (9) hits a double against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Troy, after his home run and a bunt single in the eighth inning, raised his already-solid season slash line to .318/.400/.545. He's recorded two doubles and three walks, as well.

The bunt turned out to be a key play, as well. It extended the inning and put a runner on for Ketel Marte, who crushed a two-run insurance homer to help secure a 4-1 win over the Dodgers.

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Tommy Troy (9) bunts for a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Troy said he went for the bunt on his own — with no signal from Torey Lovullo in the dugout.

"I saw [Dodgers 3B Max Muncy] go back, I'm like, 'here's a good opportunity here. It's either gonna be a foul ball or a hit to be on base.' I'm glad it worked out," Troy said. "That's something even in the minor leagues that they ingrain on us and they've done a good job with me getting used to doing. I did it a bunch of times in Reno and got pretty good at it. So I'm glad to be able to keep doing it here."

Granted, it's been only 25 major league plate appearances for the 24-year-old out of Stanford. But thus far, he's displayed a mature approach, and is clearly capable of making more than solid contact against major league hitting.

Troy was the Diamondbacks' first-round draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft — serving as the 12th overall pick. He was first called up to the majors on May 23, initially as a pure replacement for left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who is currently on the Injured List with a hamstring injury.

Troy hit to a .307/.397/.449 line in Triple-A Reno — certainly an impressive set of numbers, even considering how offense-friendly the Pacific Coast League may be. Though struggles may be on the way as major league pitching makes adjustments to the young hitter, there's certainly a potential for Troy to become a regular contributor.

Troy is athletic enough to provide value with his legs — both offensively and defensively — without sacrificing too much in the power department. The Diamondbacks have made a notable dedication to their young hitters of late, and it's a positive sign to see prospects like Troy and Waldschmidt make an impact at the big league level quickly.

That's been a calling-card of Arizona's organization through the years: seeing quick returns on high-drafted hitters. The Diamondbacks are going to need more of that type of offense from Troy and co. if they want to take down the Dodgers this week. But that's a start.