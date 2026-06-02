Despite Win vs Dodgers, Diamondbacks Can't Hide From This Ugly Truth
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The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently five games over .500 at 32-27, and occupy the second National League Wild Card spot, for the time being. They just took a sturdy, tone-setting 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to open their four-game series at Chase Field Monday night.
But for as quality of a win as that may be, against as quality an opponent as the Dodgers are, Arizona can't hide from simple, ugly number when it comes to their win-loss splits.
Concerning win-loss split skews Diamondbacks' success
The Diamondbacks, despite taking down LA on Monday, and despite an overall positive record and run differential, have a very intense split between their record against over-.500 teams and sub-.500 teams — one that's tough to look away from when evaluating the overall quality of this Arizona club.
The D-backs, so far this season, are 23-8 against teams below .500. That is the best record in baseball against poorer clubs; it's what quality teams are supposed to do against lesser teams.
It's impressive, until one realizes Arizona is a dismal 9-19 against teams over .500 thus far in 2026. The Diamondbacks have simply not been able to handle teams of a higher tier.
"Yeah, I'm aware of it. And it doesn't make me happy," manager Torey Lovullo said of the split. "I want to win as many games as possible. Winning games against any team, against any style of pitcher, we've got to find a way to get there."
It's not as if Arizona is losing to the Dodgers over and over — though with three games remaining in this series, that end up becoming the case. 9-22 is a distinct possibility when this current series is over.
But the Diamondbacks' ugly sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners perhaps stood out the most of late in that regard. Arizona had won 11 of their last 13 against the scuffling Giants and Rockies, then promptly ran into a sturdy Mariners pitching staff. A Seattle team that was below .500 to begin that series came away with a positive record after Arizona failed to execute for three straight contests.
"We were up in Seattle and we faced three really tough right-handed pitchers, some of the best young pitchers in baseball. And to get to where we're going, we've got to beat pitchers like that," Lovullo said.
"I don't want to have a submissive mindset against powerful teams and have a King Kong mentality against the lesser teams. Everybody's good at the big league level. So we've got to start pressing some of those games and win against some of the quality starters or quality baseball teams."
It's not to say this isn't a far cry from where Arizona has been in the past. Even taking care of the poor teams has been a challenge for the Diamondbacks at times. But Lovullo knows his club has to find a way to put more dangerous efforts forward against the tougher arms in the game.
"We're taking care of the business against teams we're supposed to. I've been a part of this organization where we were getting our butt kicked by every team," Lovullo said, speaking to Arizona Sports 98.7's Burns & Gambo Show.
"Now we just got to go out there and play the same game the same way and say 'we can handle anybody at any time.'"
"To get to where we got to get to, we got to beat those three starting pitchers in Seattle. They're good, but our hitters are better."
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz