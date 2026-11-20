The Arizona Diamondbacks have tendered contracts to 28 of their arbitration-eligible players, the team announced on Friday.

They tendered contracts to three arbitration-eligible players: Lars Nootbaar, Gabriel Moreno and Ryne Nelson. Those players, while notable, are not as notable as those the Diamondbacks opted not to offer a contract.

Arizona has decided not to tender a contract to a pair of young left-handed relief pitchers: Andrew Saalfrank and Blake Walston. Both of them could, in theory, return to Arizona on new contracts.

This is not a guarantee to be the end of the road for both in Arizona, but it could signifiy their time with the Diamondbacks has concluded.

Diamondbacks non-tender Andrew Saalfrank

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Saalfrank (27) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saalfrank, 29, emerged as a Postseason hero with Arizona in the 2023 season, coming up straight from Double-A to provide a 3.18 ERA over the course of 11 games.

But his 2024 season ended by way of suspension. Saalfrank was suspended for gambling on baseball mid-2024, which lasted one year.

When he came back in 2025, Saalfrank was effective as one of the Diamondbacks' few healthy leverage arms. He pitched to a 1.24 ERA in 29 innings during that year.

But ahead of 2026, Saalfrank underwent surgery on his shoulder to repair a torn labrum. That cost him all of 2026. It would not be a major shock to see Saalfrank come back on a minor league contract, though another team could very well see value in a left-hander with a decent track record of major league success.

Diamondbacks non-tender Blake Walston

Sep 8, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Blake Walston (48) celebrates with catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walston, similarly, has dealt with injury in his tenure with Arizona. He was a high draft pick in 2019, going 21st overall, but had somewhat of a slow climb up the minor league system as a starting pitcher.

He made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2024, serving as both a starter and reliever, but made it just seven games before suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery.

He did not pitch in 2025, but returned to the MLB roster in 2026, where he managed to pick up his first major league win in a wild, extra-inning contest against the Kansas City Royals on September 8.

Walston may or may not be a candidate to return on a new contract. He has a cumulative 4.39 ERA in the minor leagues, though the Diamondbacks are somewhat thin in the starting pitching department, despite a recent trade for Red Sox righty Johan Oviedo.