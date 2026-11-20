The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a trade with the Boston Red Sox for a pitcher, according to a new report.

Arizona had yet to make any significant moves this offseason, despite some obvious holes in their roster.

This marks the first notable transaction by the Diamondbacks since the 2026 season came to an end.

Diamondbacks trade for Johan Oviedo from Red Sox

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (29) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to insider Robert Murray of FanSided, the Diamondbacks have traded for right-handed pitcher Johan Oviedo.

Per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the Diamondbacks are sending back minor league left-hander Luke Dotson, who pitched to a 3.62 ERA with the High-A Hillsboro Hops in 2026, as well as a player to be named later.

Oviedo is primarily a starting pitcher, but has also made a handful of relief appearances in his six-year major league career.

But Oviedo, 28, has only appeared in 10 major league games since the 2023 season concluded. He has struggled with injuries and provided a mixed bag of results.

Oviedo spent his first two-plus seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, but was traded around the time of the 2022 Deadline to the Pittsburgh Pirates, for whom he made seven effective starts.

But following the 2023 season, during which he made 32 starts with Pittsburgh and produced a 4.31 ERA, Oviedo underwent Tommy John surgery. That understandably caused him to miss the entire 2024 season while rehabbing from that procedure.

Oviedo made just nine starts for the Pirates in 2025 before going down with another elbow injury as well as a lat strain. After that season concluded, he ended up in Boston in a large-scale December trade with the Red Sox.

But Oviedo's first season in Boston only lasted one game. He allowed four earned runs in 3.2 innings of work on March 30, then went down with another elbow injury. He was never able to get back to the major league level, making just one rehab appearance in the process.

The Diamondbacks are definitely in need of starting pitching depth, though an arm with an injury history and lack of recent success in Oviedo is likely more of a lottery ticket. He throws a four-seam fastball that sits in the mid-to-upper 90s when at full strength, alongside a sinker, curveball, changeup and slider.

Whether or not Oviedo becomes a high-level contributor remains to be seen. That would require him remaining healthy for longer than his previous track record. With the expectation that the D-backs are going to lower payroll a bit in 2027, their options are somewhat limited, and this move could be a low-risk, high-reward type of deal.