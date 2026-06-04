Diamondbacks Make 2 Notable Lineup Tweaks for Dodgers Finale

The Arizona Diamondbacks have revealed their lineup for the final game of their four-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, with a pair of notable changes from Wednesday night's loss.

The first — and most obvious — change is the return of star second baseman Ketel Marte. Marte was given Thursday's game against Shohei Ohtani off, dealing with what manager Torey Lovullo described as tightness in the low back and hamstring.

Additionally, Geraldo Perdomo's spot in the lineup has taken a drastic turn. Perdomo had spent the majority of the season hitting third in the order, but has not had a productive offensive season.

Lovullo had hinted at moving Perdomo elsewhere, and the shortstop took the leadoff spot in Marte's absence Wednesday. But for Thursday's finale, Perdomo has been dropped all the way to the seventh spot in the batting order, one above rookie infielder Jose Fernandez, who is the DH.

Diamondbacks' lineup for finale vs Dodgers

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo fields a ground ball in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for their final game (for now) against the Dodgers:

2B Ketel Marte RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno 3B Nolan Arenado CF Ryan Waldschmidt 1B Ildemaro Vargas SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Jose Fernandez LF Tommy Troy

It's unclear whether or not this spot in the order will become Perdomo's more permanent home or not. The 26-year-old shortstop is hitting a mere .225/.331/.345, and had a critical throwing error on a routine play that led to a run scoring against Zac Gallen Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks are looking to come out of their series against LA with a 2-2 split, after taking the first game of the series but losing the following two.

Arizona will be facing a left-hander in Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski, who has a sparkling 2.87 ERA. The D-backs have done some serious damage to lefty starters, however. Wrobleski will be going up against righty Ryne Nelson, who has a 4.82 ERA after giving up four solo homers to the Mariners in his most recent start.

Arizona also appears to be avoiding Ohtani entirely for this game, as the Dodgers' star is expected to be getting the day off. That could change, of course, if the game is close in the later innings.

The Diamondbacks will be without standout reliever Taylor Clarke, who was placed on the family emergency list on Thursday in a four-player roster move.

Brandon Pfaadt was sent down to Reno to be stretched back out in that same move, with right-hander Kade Strowd and lefty Philip Abner both coming up to provide some bullpen support. Expect one or both of those fresh arms to pitch Thursday.