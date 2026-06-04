Diamondbacks Get Break From Shohei Ohtani for Dodgers Finale

The Arizona Diamondbacks won't have to deal with the threat of Shohei Ohtani atop the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for their four-game series finale on Thursday night at Chase Field.

According to multiple reports, including USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told the media prior to Wednesday night's game that Ohtani would rest for the finale.

Shohei Ohtani, who pitches tonight and will be the Dodgers DH, will be given the day off Thursday against the D-backs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 3, 2026

Ohtani threw six scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, and went 2-for-3 with two walks against Arizona's rough pitching effort. With right-hander Ryne Nelson taking the mound for Arizona in search of a bounce-back performance, Arizona will take all the external aid it can find.

Diamondbacks avoid Shohei Ohtani for Dodgers finale

Jun 3, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hits a single in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's not quite as if missing Ohtani changes the fact that the Dodgers have a tough lineup to handle, but it does certainly lessen the star power to a degree.

Though Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Kyle Tucker provide threats of their own, the Dodgers' primary leadoff hitter being absent is not an unhelpful development for a Diamondbacks club that has lost five of their last six games.

Though the Diamondbacks were shut down by Ohtani as a pitcher, and they'll be done facing him on the mound this series, avoiding seeing him as a hitter might be a more beneficial wrinkle for the finale.

"I'd probably say his bat [is more impactful]," manager Torey Lovullo said of Ohtani prior to Wednesday night's game.

"He's a great pitcher. They got Yamamoto, they have other starters, and he's only gonna probably hopefully last six to seven innings, maybe less if we're doing this right, but he's coming all day as a hitter, so I think as a hitter, I think he can impact the game a little bit more, and it's every single day."

But it won't be Thursday, at least, although in the event of a close game, it would not be a surprise to see him enter as a dangerous pinch-hitter. The Diamondbacks' pitching staff will have to be prepared for that reality, as well.

Ryne Nelson takes on Dodgers in series finale

May 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) throws against the Colorado Rockies in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Nelson was knocked around for four solo home runs in his most recent start against the Seattle Mariners. Even missing Ohtani, the Dodgers' lineup will be a tougher challenge.

Nelson holds a 4.82 ERA on the season, which is inflated by some exaggerated blowup starts. He's been somewhat better than that number this year, but has also given up a concerning 15 home runs in 65.1 innings.

For his career, Nelson's had some success against Los Angeles, with a 2.72 ERA, a 2-0 record and a save in relief. The Diamondbacks desperately need a quality performance like that if they hope to come out of this four-game set with a series split.