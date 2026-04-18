Diamondbacks Activate All-Star Outfielder from Injured List

The Arizona Diamondbacks have their left fielder back.

On Saturday, the D-backs officially activated outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the 10-day Injured List. In a corresponding move to clear a spot on the roster, first baseman Luken Baker has been designated for assignment.

Gurriel is just seven-and-a-half months removed from a torn ACL suffered in the latter end of the 2026 regular season. He has been on a rapid recovery path, and was expected to make his return at some point this weekend against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Barring last-minute changes, Gurriel is expected to play left field and bat cleanup in Saturday night's game.

Diamondbacks activate Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; (Editors note: in camera effect) Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

The veteran outfielder will bring his bat back to a D-backs lineup that has been holding its head above water, but not quite performing like a top group. Gurriel hit .248/.295/.418 with 24 doubles and 19 homers in his shortened 2025 season.

Though known to be a very streaky bat, a patented Gurriel hot streak could be a major boost to a somewhat banged-up D-backs' offense in the coming weeks. At the very least, he might provide a bit of outfield slug to complement Corbin Carroll.

Just how much Gurriel is going to play as his return protocol continues remains to be seen, as will his ability to man left field. He made just two rehab appearances at the Double-A level after getting plenty of backfield work in previously. He crushed a three-run homer in the second of those rehab games.

Regardless, it's quite the remarkable recovery timeline for the 32-year-old. He was determined to return as soon as possible, and has made good on that promise.

Diamondbacks DFA Luken Baker

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Luken Baker against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baker was an emergency first base call-up after the D-backs lost both Pavin Smith (elbow surgery) and Carlos Santana (adductor strain) to the injured list. He got into just three games while a member of the D-backs' big league club, recording one base hit.

Arizona had signed the former Cardinals infielder to a minor league contract in the offseason, and he'd been hitting .242/.395/.424 with a homer, three doubles and an impressive nine walks in nine games at the Triple-A level.

Since Baker is out of minor league options, Arizona was forced to designate him for assignment. If Baker clears waivers, he may return to the Reno Aces and remain in the organization.

But with the emergence of rookie Jose Fernandez at first base, and the continued efforts of Ildemaro Vargas, there isn't much role for a pure first baseman on Arizona's roster, barring additional injuries.