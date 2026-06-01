Diamondbacks Make Roster Move to Clear Room for Pavin Smith Return

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made the first of what may be several roster moves in the coming weeks.

Infielder and DH Pavin Smith, who had not played since the opening series of the 2026 season, will be activated from the Injured List, according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro.

In order to make room for Smith to rejoin the Diamondbacks' roster, utility infield-outfield hybrid Tim Tawa will be the casualty, heading down to Triple-A Reno.

Tim Tawa is being optioned to make room for Pavin Smith — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) June 1, 2026

Arizona Diamondbacks activate Pavin Smith from Injured List

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) hits a RBI single during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Smith's return was always expected to come this week, during the daunting upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field.

Smith hit a mere 1-for-6 this season in two games played — ironically, both against the Dodgers — before going down with elbow inflammation. Smith's elbow did not respond well to initial treatment, however, and he eventually underwent surgery to remove loose bodies.

The Diamondbacks could certainly use Smith's bat back in the lineup, as surprising as that may sound. Arizona's left-handed hitting options have been quite thin, with backup catcher Adrian Del Castillo serving as the left-handed side of the DH platoon frequently. Del Castillo has struggled to a .577 OPS this season.

Smith, meanwhile, hit .258/.362/.434 in 2025, despite also spending a decent portion of that year on the IL with multiple injuries.

Smith will rejoin a first base contingent of Ildemaro Vargas and Jose Fernandez, but will likely see most of his playing time as the DH against right-handed pitching. He'll most likely be protected as much as possible from southpaws.

Diamondbacks option Tim Tawa to Triple-A

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Tawa against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tawa has been a useful utility player for Arizona, but the bat has not quite been potent for the Diamondbacks this season. He hit just .169/.265/.254 in extremely limited playing time, appearing in just 11 games in the month of May.

The 27-year-old has, however, been a valuable player due to his high level of versatility in terms of defense. He's played nearly every position on the diamond — and done so well — but he'll be the one sent out, for the time being.

Tawa is merely the first player to be part of a tough sendout decision. As Jordan Lawlar (wrist), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hamstring) and potentially even Carlos Santana (groin) near their own respective returns to the field, more difficult decisions will have to be made by GM Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks' front office.