Diamondbacks Avoid Bad-Weather Disaster in Cincinnati

The Arizona Diamondbacks have won a series for the first time since May 26.

On Sunday, despite a rain delay of an hour-plus, the Diamondbacks held on to earn a 5-3 win over the struggling Cincinnati Reds and earn a series victory. Arizona pulls back above .500 at 36-35, but, perhaps more importantly, they escaped the rain without suffering serious injury.

The win also marked Torey Lovullo's 700th victory as Diamondbacks manager — he becomes the eighth active manager to reach that threshold.

Diamondbacks take needed victory over Reds

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (not pictured) out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks' offense, which has been severely lacking — both in the home run department and with runners in scoring position — was able to string together enough to earn the win.

Arizona hit a total of three homer in the game, which provided four of their five runs. It was the first time the D-backs hit three balls over the fence since their June 1 win over the Dodgers at Chase Field.

Rookie outfielder Tommy Troy hit his second homer of the season to even the score at 1-1 in the third inning.

Geraldo Perdomo shot a two-run homer to right field to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth, and Gabriel Moreno — who continues to find a high level of success batting third — hit his sixth long ball of the season to once again provide Arizona a one-run lead at 4-3 in the eighth inning.

Following the lengthy rain delay, Arizona did something it has struggled to do for some time: build a quality inning and cash in. LuJames Groover worked a leadoff walk in the ninth inning, and was moved over to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Jorge Barrosa.

And at the conclusion of a brutal offensive series, fille with runners-on struggles, Ketel Marte came through with a RISP knock, slapping a well-controlled single to center field for an insurance run. That was all the padding closer Paul Sewald needed to record his 17th save, and Arizona left the field victorious.

Diamondbacks pitching sturdy enough vs Reds

Jun 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Juan Morillo (62) throws against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Right-hander Zac Gallen did not have the most dominant start, giving up two home runs, but he did look a bit sharper, and kept the Diamondbacks alive with a six-inning quality start. He exited with a 3-3 tie, having at least provided Arizona an opportunity to win a game.

The D-backs bullpen followed Gallen with three scoreless innings. Kevin Ginkel worked his way out of some trouble — as he often does — for a scoreless seventh inning.

Juan Morillo rebounded from taking the loss Saturday (and a missed catch error at first base) with a scoreless eighth, and Sewald managed a scoreless ninth despite walking the leadoff batter.

In all, it was a well-rounded pitching performance, with just enough offense to get the job done.