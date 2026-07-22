Diamondbacks Place Fan-Favorite Pitcher on IL in Surprise Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a surprise roster move, less than an hour prior to first pitch against the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Arizona has placed right-handed flamethrowing reliever Drey Jameson on the 15-day injured list with what is being called right hip inflammation.

To take Jameson's place on the major league roster, right-hander Gerardo Carrillo has been recalled from Triple-A Reno. Carrillo had been added to the 40-man roster this weekend as a part of the move that landed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on the 10-day IL.

Diamondbacks place Drey Jameson on IL

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Drey Jameson against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This injury will be the latest entry in what has been a rough baseball journey for Jameson. He's missed significant time to injury on several occasions, including Tommy John surgery that claimed all of his 2024 season and battled another elbow issue later in the 2025 season.

Finally fully healthy coming into 2026, Jameson looked to have made significant improvements. Despite his 8.44 ERA in spring training and subsequent option, Jameson earned his recall to the major leagues back on June 6.

He's performed relatively well in a long relief, low-leverage role with Arizona's big league club. posting a 4.67 ERA in 17.1 innings with a 4.38 ERA and 4.08 FIP.

Jameson last pitched in Sunday's wild walk-off comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 42 pitches in 2.0-plus innings of work. Though not exactly a weapon out of Arizona's top-end bullpen group, his services have still been valuable to the Diamondbacks.

It is unclear as of this writing exactly what occurred for Jameson to suffer this injury, and there has been no reported timeline for his return. Since the move is retroactive to July 20, the earliest he could return would be August 4.

Who is Gerardo Carrillo?

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Gerardo Carrillo (68)throws in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carrillo, 27, is a multi-inning reliever whom the Diamondbacks inked to a minor league contract this offseason. He most likely had an upward mobility clause in his contract, which forced the D-backs to add him to the 40-man roster on Saturday.

Carrillo was signed as a free agent out of Mexico by the Dodgers back in 2016, but has since spent time in the Nationals and Rangers organizations.

He has never appeared in a major league game, but posted a 4.15 ERA in Triple-A Reno for the Diamondbacks this season, which is a well above average figure in the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League. He has 57 strikeouts in 43.1 Reno innings and has thrown more than one inning in 15 of his 33 appearances out of the Aces' bullpen.