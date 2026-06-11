What D-backs' Brutal Sweep By Marlins Told Us — And What it Didn't

The Arizona Diamondbacks' free fall continued on Thursday, as they were swept out of loanDepot Park in Miami by the under-.500 Marlins.

The Diamondbacks, who were seven games over just two weeks prior, are now out of the final Wild Card berth, sitting at an even .500 for the first time since mid-May.

Here's what we learned from a series the Diamondbacks are eager to forget, and the massive question that now hangs over them.

What we learned from Diamondbacks' sweep at hands of Marlins

D-backs' offense isn't improving, but worsening

Jun 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) at bat during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Teams go through slumps offensively. It happens. What's going on with the Diamondbacks is more than simply some poor batted ball luck and some uncomfortable at-bats. Arizona's offense, in its current state, is not only not functioning well, it's actively worsening with each game.

The Diamondbacks went a collective 2-for-30 with runners in scoring position in this series. They went 0-for-16 in that situation in their final two games.

But it's not just about the situational hitting anymore. The Diamondbacks were shut out in back-to-back contests during games two and three. They have not scored a run since the eighth inning of Tuesday's game — a 16-inning scoreless streak.

It's easy to throw blame on the stars for slumping, or point to the rookies looking overmatched against big-league pitching. None of that truly matters.

The fact is nobody is hitting; nobody is getting on base; nobody is putting together consistently productive at-bats. Runners at third with less than two outs are stranded. Base traffic evaporates without payoff.

In game three, the Diamondbacks managed only three base hits and three walks' worth of traffic. They struck out 13 times. They struck out 10 times against 10 baserunners in game two.

While Arizona has been one of the better teams in baseball at avoiding the punchout, that issue, as well, has risen. When things aren't going well for a team offensively, it can feel like every at-bat is futile. It's a disheartening place to be. The Diamondbacks need a jolt of some kind, and soon.

Starting pitching woes

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Merrill Kelly muscled his way through a six-inning quality start in game three, but it did not look like his most sharp performance. And that was, by far, the best outing by a D-backs starter in this series.

Zac Gallen had his second straight nine-hit performance, allowing four runs in 5.1 innings. His struggles continue to look more dire, and, most worrying, more consistently predictable.

Ryne Nelson, meanwhile, pitched one of his least effective games of the year. He strayed away from his trademark fastball, and was hammered for seven earned runs on his weakened secondary arsenal. His ERA has shot back up above 5.00.

It's been a rough stretch for Arizona starters not named Eduardo Rodriguez or Michael Soroka, lately.

Big question looming after Diamondbacks' sweep vs Marlins

Is a .500 team who the Diamondbacks are this year?

May 16, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) walks off the field after a pitching change against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The mark of a true .500 baseball team is not mediocrity itself. Rather, it manifests in the form of hot and cold streaks so extreme that each feel like they might continue on forever. But they don't.

The Diamondbacks are clearly a better team than they've shown to be in their last 13 games. They also clearly aren't as good as the seven-over-.500 team they were after their last hot streak.

The truth is, if the D-backs are going to become contenders this season, they'll need to show some amount of consistent success. They'll have to win more than half of their games at home, and hang around .500 on the road.

They'll have to take care of bad teams — which they've shown they can do — while staying competitive against more difficult teams and taking down an elite squad on occasion.

Right now, Arizona looks like the definition of a .500 team. They look like a team that can win eight out of 10 games, then turn around and lose three series in a row.

The good news is, there's more than plenty of baseball left. Players are returning from injury, and if the team is in even a marginally contending position by the Deadline, GM Mike Hazen won't hesitate to make additions.

But it's up to the Diamondbacks to get there.