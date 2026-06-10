Lawlar, Gurriel Returns Will Create Uncomfortable Problem for D-backs

Both of the Arizona Diamondbacks' rehabbing outfielders are getting closer to making their return to the field. But that very reality will soon create another dilemma for a team that's already had to make its fair share of tough decisions this season.

On Tuesday night, outfielders Jordan Lawlar and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. both appeared in rehab games. It was Lawlar's fourth rehab appearance for the Triple-A Reno Aces, playing center field, while Gurriel made his second rehab appearance in an Arizona Complex League game as the DH.

Lawlar should be the first of Arizona's injured group to make his return, likely on his way back this weekend against the Red or next week against the Angels. He went 1-for-5 with a single and a run scored. Gurriel had a rough 0-for-4 game with three strikeouts.

The results are not what matter here. The point is, these two regulars are getting close to a return. And when they do, it's going to come at the cost of yet another difficult decision for the Diamondbacks' front office.

Diamondbacks facing tough decisions when Lawlar, Gurriel return

May 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (12) looks on from the bench in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The question, for what feels like the hundredth time this season already, is simply who gets sent out for each of these returning players. Neither Lawlar nor Gurriel are going to come back and ride the bench — they're key members of an offense that's been struggling situationally of late.

Arizona will have to make a difficult choice to part with either a regular team contributor or send a promising young prospect back to the minor leagues.

The Diamondbacks will ultimately need two open spots on the 26-man roster (three once Carlos Santana returns from the 60-day IL), and at least one spot on the 40-man roster, which would require a DFA or trade.

Arizona won't be done there, either. Outfielder Max Kepler, who the team just inked to a one-year deal, will be eligible to return from his PED suspension on June 25. We won't worry about him, for now, but that's another decision that could come at the cost of one of the Diamondbacks' incumbent players.

The casualty options are scarce.

Who might be Diamondbacks' roster casualties for Lawlar, Gurriel?

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Tommy Troy (9) reacts after swing at a strike against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on May 7, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 prospect Ryan Waldschmidt feels relatively safe. Though his OPS has dipped to .677 and his strikeouts have certainly risen, the Diamondbacks seem to have made a distinct choice to ride with their top prospect as a key member of their future, especially considering their decision to designate Alek Thomas for assignment upon Waldschmidt's arrival.

The 23-year-old Waldschmidt is still hitting .267, and has played excellent defense, though he may see more time in left field to accommodate Lawlar. The point is, he's been playing just about every day, and not out of necessity. The team likely wants to keep him in a near-everyday role.

Tommy Troy, meanwhile, has actually had a somewhat more productive bat than Waldschmidt. He's got a .787 OPS and his first major league homer, with eight walks to Waldschmidt's seven in less than half the plate appearances. He may not be quite as good an outfield defender, but he's had some positive moments there, as well.

The other potential outfield casualty is Jorge Barrosa, who's hitting .167 in limited at-bats. He's out of options, and would need to be designated for assignment, which may be necessary anyway, in order to add Lawlar back to the 40-man roster from the 60-day IL. Barrosa is, by far, the best defensive outfielder on the team, however, and does provide substitutional value for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks may also opt to send No. 10 prospect LuJames Groover, who's looked a bit overmatched by big league pitching, back to Triple-A. That would shift the balance between outfield and infield a bit, however, as Groover has been part of Arizona's first base rotation.

It's not going to be an easy decision for the Diamondbacks. But it's not the first, nor the last time they'll have to do that this very season. It's better to have depth than scarcity, but that doesn't make the logistics much easier.