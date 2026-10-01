Diamondbacks Make Decision On Torey Lovullo’s Future

The Arizona Diamondbacks and manager Torey Lovullo have been in discussions regarding Lovullo's future with the club. His contract expired at the end of the 2026 season which ended in San Diego last Sunday, falling short of the Postseason for the third straight season.

Speculation has been rampant regarding the team's, and Lovullo's direction, but the answer is now known

Torey Lovullo is Given a Two Year Contract

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen talks to manager Torey Lovullo during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale on Feb. 17, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic on X, Lovullo will get a two year deal, effectively lining him up with General Manager Mike Hazen, whose contract runs through 2028, with a club option for 2029.

For Lovullo, it is an affirmation that he is wanted by the organization, something he spoke about during his postgame press conference on the last day of the season. It's a clear indication hat the'll be given ample opportunity by the Diamondbacks, along with Hazen, to get the team back to the Postseason over the next two years.

Lovullo was named the Diamondbacks manager prior to the 2017 season, coming over with Hazen from the Boston Red Sox organization. The two have worked in tandem to create a culture and style of play, with mixed results.

The D-backs won the Wild Card in 2017, and advanced to the Division Series, but were swept by the Dodgers. The 2021 season saw the Diamondbacks collapse to a 52-110 record.

But driven by a combination of youth, such as Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and a core of veterans, the D-backs made it all the way to the World Series in 2023, before bowing out in five games to the Texas Rangers in the fall classic.

The team has narrowly missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons, with their fate not decided until the final weekend all three times. They won 89 games in 2024, but lost out on tie-breakers to the Mets and Braves.

In 2025 they went 80-82, but had a chance to earn a spot if they could have swept the Padres in the final series of the season. The lost the first game to be eliminated.

In 2026 they made it to the final Sunday, needing a win and a Phillies loss. They got neither, and went home despite an 86-76 season. ..

Lovullo's all time managerial record is 750-768, .494 W%, although it's a significantly better 339-309, .523 W% over the last four seasons.

The Diamondbacks will hold a press conference later in the day on Thursday, October, 1. Stay tuned for further updates surrounding this breaking news.