3 Looming Decisions That Will Shape Diamondbacks' Offseason

The Arizona Diamondbacks have come face-to-face with the harsh reality of another playoff-free offseason, following their elimination from Postseason contention in game 162 of the regular season.

And so, with a potential lockout looming, the D-backs will have to find a way to navigate some tough decisions — some that may not be entirely in the control of the organization itself.

But the way these three situations play out will carry some serious weight as the Diamondbacks work toward gearing up for whatever type of season 2027 has in store.

1: Torey Lovullo's job status

Aug 31, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Torey Lovullo is, as most know by now, on an expiring contract. He came into the season likely needing to make the playoffs to secure another deal in Arizona, but the situation is not quite that cut and dry, now.

Will the Diamondbacks be willing to offer Lovullo another contract — potentially one that extends beyond 2027 alone? Does Lovullo himself want to return?

Arizona's manager, after the team was eliminated, told the media he does want to remain with the D-backs, but that he also wants "to be wanted."

If Lovullo leaves, that could lead to wholesale coaching changes and a likely shift in culture. That may be a positive, but it could also go south easily. This decision is a big one — from both Lovullo and the Diamondbacks themselves.

2: Corbin Burnes' opt-out

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes smiles as he chats with clubhouse staff while clearing out his locker for the season at Chase Field on Sept. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Corbin Burnes has an opt-out in his contract, following the first two years of his franchise-record six-year, $210 million contract.

Burnes has only made 14 starts with Arizona, undergoing Tommy John surgery mid-2025 and suffering a Teres Major strain during his 2026 rehab that pushed his return out until September.

When he did return, he did not have enough time or reps to get back close to full form. That is not a surprise, nor is it automatically a cause for concern. But Burnes is still owed $140 million in a four-year commitment. He has a limited no-trade clause.

If Burnes does opt out, the D-backs will have one more starting rotation slot to fill. They would only have Ryne Nelson, Merrill Kelly and Brandon Pfaadt under contract in that situation and would need to add at least two starting pitchers.

If Burnes stays, which is almost a guarantee, that comes its own issues. Arizona has trotted out record payrolls in recent years, which can be a hindrance to both the free agency and trade markets moving forward.

3: What to do about Ketel Marte

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks explored trading Ketel Marte last offseason but opted not to pull the trigger.

That should have ended any potential for a trade, as Marte earned full 10 and 5 rights this season. But the second baseman was unexpectedly absent midseason for the second year in a row, causing more external noise and unrest.

Is it likely the Diamondbacks actually deal Marte? No, not exactly. He may very well veto any and every deal, as well.

But the Diamondbacks will have to figure out how they are going to handle Marte moving forward, and if Lovullo — with whom Marte is extremely close — were to depart, that might affect the way Marte feels about being dealt.

Hopefully, this is not a conversation that arises too strongly this offseaosn. But it can't be entirely ignored.