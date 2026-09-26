D-backs Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Huge Game 2 vs Padres

The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves staring down a prime opportunity to claw their way back into a Wild Card berth with two games left to play.

On Saturday, the D-backs will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park for game two of their three-game regular season finale series, after earning an 11-4 blowout victory in game one.

The Diamondbacks had been unsure of their pitching plans, even as late as the end of Friday's game. However, it would appear that a bullpen game is coming.

Diamondbacks announce starting pitcher for game 2 in San Diego

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Taylor Clarke (45) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Officially listed as Saturday's starter is right-handed reliever Taylor Clarke. Clarke has appeared in 70 games thus far for Arizona and has been extremely reliable, pitching to a 2.86 ERA in the process.

Clarke has served as the "starter" — or, rather, the opener — for a bullpen game once before this season. The Diamondbacks have had success in engineering bullpen game victories, which is a stark contrast to their relief struggles of recent seasons.

It is not certain who will follow Clarke in bulk, if anyone. The D-backs used both Ryne Nelson and Zac Gallen in relief on Friday. They may or may not be available since neither pitched more than an inning. Arizona also has right-hander Jose Cabrera — a starter by nature — who has pitched bulk relief already this year.

Saturday's starter was supposed to be Corbin Burnes, but he has landed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation and won't make his final start of the regular season.

Diamondbacks announce lineup vs Padres: Moreno remains in

Sep 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Gabriel Moreno (14) celebrates his three-run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks also announced their lineup for this critical matchup.

The concern heading in surrounded Gabriel Moreno, who Torey Lovullo said left Friday's game with a "tender left hamstring," though he did not need imaging.

Arizona called up Adrian Del Castillo earlier Saturday to provide catcher depth, but Moreno is in Arizona's lineup as the DH on Saturday. Veteran James McCann will start behind the plate.

Here's the D-backs' full lineup for game two in San Diego:

LF Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte DH Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Pavin Smith C James McCann CF Tim Tawa

The Diamondbacks can move into a playoff position with a win and a Phillies loss to the Rays on Saturday evening. All hands are officially on deck for a postseason push.