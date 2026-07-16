How Corbin Carroll Is Still Impacting Diamondbacks Despite Ugly Slump

There's no getting around the truth: Corbin Carroll's bat has been quiet for some time, and it's looking uglier with each passing day. And yet, the young superstar outfielder remains one of the most positive facets of the 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks.

It's not as if his numbers look exceptionally poor overall. He's hitting .252/.347/.478 on the year with 13 home runs and a league-leading 10 triples. He just went to his third All-Star game in parts of five major league seasons.

At the same time, the at-bats have looked rough. After scorching-hot months of April and May, his production tailed a little in June, but he's fallen into a .100/.250/.150 July. He's swinging and missing at fastballs down the middle and struggling to make hard contact.

In all likelihood, Carroll will pull himself out of this slump at some point. He's done so before and come out looking as good as he ever has. But Carroll has graduated beyond the type of player whose impact ends when he walks off the playing field.

At age 25, Carroll is becoming a young leader of the franchise with which he's signed through at least 2030. He's become a positive influence in the community. And he's not going anywhere any time soon.

Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll developing into strong leader

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks are not without respected veterans on their roster. Ketel Marte, Nolan Arenado — even James McCann or Ildemaro Vargas.

But Carroll, though not a vocal leader like teammate Geraldo Perdomo, is beginning to shoulder some of the weight of the franchise. He leads by example — by doing everything in his power to be as good as he can, no matter the circumstances.

"I think so," said GM Mike Hazen, when asked by Arizona Sports 98.7's Wolf & Luke Show if Carroll was developing into a franchise leader.

"I think Corbin and [Perdomo] are falling into that sweet spot of obviously being superstar players, that carries a lot of weight, as you know, in a clubhouse, and then and then now, realizing they're becoming the veterans.

"There's no more Evan Longorias coming in here, he's just the veteran guy, so he's gonna take care of it. When he did that, those guys were 22, 21 years old. And now they're mid-20s and moving older and... this is their organization. They're signed for a long time. This is their team, and I think they recognize that, and it's good. We need that, and we're gonna need that moving forward."

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) reacts with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) in the dugout before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perdomo's leadership has been on display for some time. As a shortstop, the infield-captain duties are a natural side effect. Manager Torey Lovullo has often noted both the trust and the tough-love coaching Perdomo has earned despite his young age.

For Carroll, becoming that type of star leader-by-example isn't exactly a surprise, though his reserved demeanor and quiet work ethic might not have jumped out as traditional leadership qualities upon his arrival and meteoric rise.

But it is something the Diamondbacks need. And it's something Carroll has begun to shoulder since the tail end of 2024 and into early 2025. As with just about everything else in Carroll's young career, he's found a way to quickly adapt and develop into an even more well-rounded version of himself.

The Diamondbacks are in good hands.