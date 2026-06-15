Diamondbacks Set New-Look Lineup for Game 1 vs Angels: Gurriel Returns

The Arizona Diamondbacks have returned home from their road trip to face the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game set at Chase Field.

As the Diamondbacks prepare for their series opener Monday night, a familiar face makes his return to the active roster. Veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was activated from the 10-day Injured List, with top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt being sent back down to Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for their game one matchup with a struggling Angels club that still cannot be underestimated too heavily.

Diamondbacks' lineup vs Angels features Gurriel return

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for Monday night's game. There are several tweaks to take note of, even outside of Gurriel's return.

2B Ketel Marte SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll C Gabriel Moreno DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3B Nolan Arenado CF Jordan Lawlar 1B Pavin Smith LF Tommy Troy

Gurriel, of course, is the "new" face in Monday's lineup. He won't immediately spend time in the outfield, and will be limited to DH duties for Monday, at least. The 32-year-old outfielder had been rehabbing a hamstring injury suffered just 25 games after making his return from a torn ACL.

Gurriel has not swung a hot bat in his limited action this year, posting just a .588 OPS with one home run over the course of 102 plate appearances. He had, however, been slashing .320/.321/.480 in the seven games prior to his most recent stint on the injured list.

Beyond Gurriel's reappearance, Arizona is making some other adjustments. Gabriel Moreno, who has had immense success in the three-hole, has moved to the cleanup spot, with Nolan Arenado and Pavin Smith both being pushed multiple spots down the order.

Corbin Carroll moves into that third spot, and Geraldo Perdomo will head back up after showing signs of recent offensive success. Perdomo is hitting .333/.429/.405 for tje month of June, and homered for the first time since May 29 in Sunday afternoon's win over the Reds.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson needs bounce-back

Jun 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's been an up-and-down season for right-hander Ryne Nelson. His most recent start was one of his down starts. He allowed seven runs in four innings in an ugly blowout against the Marlins, as he tried to lean away from heavy fastball usage. Instead, his secondary pitches were hammered.

Nelson has made only two starts against the Angels in his career. He allowed four runs in four innings most recently, but made a 7.1-inning start with one earned run back in 2023. He needs a bounce-back against a lineup that does have some slug.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old rookie right-hander Walbert Ureña is having an excellent season with Los Angeles. He's got a 2.44 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts).