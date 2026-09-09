Diamondbacks to Utilize Strange Gallen, Soroka Pitching Plan vs Royals

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be going with a bit of an unconventional look with regard to their starting pitching on Wednesday.

Right-handers Zac Gallen and Michael Soroka are both expected to come off the injured list officially.

With Corbin Burnes making a relatively successful return to action Tuesday night, Arizona now has six starting pitchers on the roster — even after optioning Jose Cabrera to the minor leagues.

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, Gallen and Soroka will both pitch in Wednesday's finale. It is not yet clear which of these two arms will be listed as the official starter, but it sounds like a "piggyback" situation for the two arms.

It will be Soroka and Gallen for the bulk of the innings tomorrow- not sure who starts yet but will be one of those two. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) September 8, 2026

With that said, Soroka has relief experience in his career, while Gallen does not. Neither is likely to be at full starter's length, but they could combine to do so.

Diamondbacks to activate Zac Gallen

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a career-worst season in 2025, Gallen's 2026 devolved even further. The right-hander held an ugly 6.34 ERA this season at the time of his injury, which was the worst qualified ERA in baseball.

On July 9, Gallen was placed on the 15-day IL with what was called right elbow inflammation. Despite seeking a second opinion from notorious surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Gallen did not have to undergo surgery, and has been rehabbing his way back ever since.

Given the fact that Gallen's season has not gone well up to this point — and the lengthy downtime — it would be somewhat of a surprise to see him pitch extremely deep into Wednesday's contest.

It's possible the layoff may have benefited Gallen, though it's been some time since he's delivered high-level results at a consistent pace.

Michael Soroka may follow Gallen vs Royals

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question most strongly surrounding Soroka this offseason, when Arizona signed him to a one-year deal, was health. Unfortunately, those injury troubles have haunted what was an otherwise stellar year for the 29-year-old right-hander.

Soroka, when healthy, has been extremely effective. He's pitched to a 3.40 ERA in 18 starts (95.1 innings) this year. It was as low as 3.07 when he suffered his first injury — a glute strain that held him out of action for about six weeks.

When Soroka returned, he was only able to get three more starts in before landing back on the IL. After a rough 3.1-inning, six-run appearance against the Cincinnati Reds on August 23, he went down with inflammation in his arm.

Arizona's rotation is slowly returning to full health. They will need all hands on deck as the playoff chase remains hot.