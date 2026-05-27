Nolan Arenado Out Of Diamondbacks Lineup After Injury Scare

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado is not in the lineup for the Wednesday afternoon finale matchup with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

Arenado exited Arizona's 7-5 win over the Giants on Tuesday night, departing during the middle of the seventh inning. He was replaced by rookie infielder Jose Fernandez, which raised some eyebrows. Arenado was seen speaking to a trainer and manager Torey Lovullo in the dugout prior to his removal.

It was later announced he left with right groin tightness, but that the removal was ultimately more of a cautionary move, rather than a result of a serious injury. Lovullo told reporters after the game that Arenado would not undergo imaging, which is an encouraging sign, and called him day-to-day.

So, after winning back-to-back games over the Giants and the series, and facing a day game after a night game, it comes as little surprise that Arenado won't be seen on Wednesday.

He may be healthy enough to play if he needed to, but that is not necessary at this point in the season. It's better to rest Arenado now, with a scheduled off day on Thursday, than risk something that might turn into a lengthy stay on the Injured List.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado sits for series finals vs Giants

May 13, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a double and drives in the tying run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Here's what the Diamondbacks' lineup looks like for the Wednesday finale:

2B Ketel Marte

RF Corbin Carroll SS Geraldo Perdomo DH Adrian Del Castillo CF Ryan Waldschmidt 1B Ildemaro Vargas 3B Jose Fernandez C Aramis Garcia LF Tommy Troy

Fernandez will get the start at third base after finishing Wednesday night's game at that position. Fernandez went 0-for-1 at the plate in his lone appearance, and is hitting .262/.293/.362 on the season. His bat has cooled off significantly since his electric MLB debut, but there's some potential and power in his swing that simply hasn't been unlocked yet.

As major league pitching has made adjustments to the 22-year-old, he's struggled a bit. But there's plenty of time for that, and more regular playing time could help remedy those issues.

Outside the third base position, it's a relatively normal lineup. Aramis Garcia will start at catcher — also not surprising for a day game following a night game. Adrian Del Castillo, who has been extremely cold, but homered in Tuesday night's game, will serve as the cleanup hitter against a right-handed pitcher in Arenado's absence.

The Diamondbacks are looking for their second-straight sweep of the struggling Giants. Arizona occupies the second NL Wild Card spot for the moment, and will hope to improve to 31-24.

San Francisco has lost all of their first five matchups with the D-backs this season — the first time in their franchise history they've done so.