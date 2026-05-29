Why Nolan Arenado Still Isn't in Diamondbacks' Lineup vs Mariners

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado won't be in the starting lineup for Friday night's series-opening matchup with the Seattle Mariners, after the multi-time platinum glover missed the Diamondbacks' most recent game against the San Francisco Giants.

Arenado was removed in the seventh inning of Arizona's game two win over San Francisco with what was described as groin tightness. No imaging was required, and he has been considered day-to-day since; an injured list stint does not appear to be a likely outcome at this time.

The veteran third baseman will, however, be available off the bench in a pinch-hit or emergency situation for Friday night's game, according to Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro. Rookie Jose Fernandez should get another start at third base.

I would expect Jose Fernandez back at 3B today but Nolan Arenado available off the bench. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 29, 2026

Arenado does not seem to have suffered a setback as of this writing, but is, understandably, being handled in a cautious manner.

Manager Torey Lovullo, speaking to the Burns & Gambo Show on Friday, gave an update as to why the team is being careful with Arenado's injury:

Why Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado won't start Friday

May 15, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on deck in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lovullo said the Diamondbacks are "still evaluating" Arenado, but that the third baseman is feeling better physically.

"He came in on an off day yesterday and got some treatment at the field. He's feeling much, much better, but he won't be in the lineup today," Lovullo confirmed. "We're going to get him a full workup and, as of right now, available off the bench."

"This is a guy that I want to preserve. I want to make sure that he's as strong as he is today in September and August. ... If you're chasing something really special, I want to make sure that he's still functioning the way he is right now. It's my decision at some point to get him off the field and rest and make sure that he's good to go tomorrow."

Arenado has been a key factor in Arizona's recent surge, slashing .271/.351/.459 with seven homers despite a slow start to the 2026 season. The Platinum Glover has played sturdy defense to anchor third base, and has been a valuable veteran in the Diamondbacks' lineup.

Fernandez has not quite hit to the same level as Arenado, but he has played solid defense at both third and first base. The Diamondbacks are, perhaps, in a unique position to be able to afford a few down games for their 35-year-old veteran third baseman, before a potential playoff race begins to tighten.

The Diamondbacks are 31-24, looking to improve to eight games over .500 Friday.