Diamondbacks Move into Playoff Spot with Memorial Day Win over Giants

Suddenly, the Arizona Diamondbacks occupy the final Wild Card berth in the National League.

After a 6-2 Memorial Day win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Arizona moved to 29-24, five games over .500 — surpassing the skidding Chicago Cubs. They trail the San Diego Padres (31-21) and St. Louis Cardinals (29-23) for the first and second Wild Card spot.

Obviously, there is much time left in the season. But to climb back into a playoff spot after falling as far as three games below .500 is an encouraging sign, despite the lack of strong competition. Arizona is taking care of business (9-2 so far) against the Giants and Rockies, and that's all one can ask.

The Diamondbacks got a quality performance out of Merrill Kelly, some situational hitting from their newly-resurgent stars, and a scoreless bullpen outing. It was everything Arizona might have hoped for to begin what will eventually be a six-game road trip.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly throws quality start

May 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) pitches the ball against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Kelly has looked much more like his old self of late, following a string of poor starts to open his 2026 season. He threw his first career complete game in Colorado, then followed that with a gritty Quality Start his last time out.

On Monday afternoon, Kelly was able to keep a firm grip on the Giants, throwing seven innings of two-run baseball. He gave up four hits and two walks, striking out four on the way to his fifth win of the season.

Kelly's sole damage came in the fourth inning, on a bit of a misplayed ball by Corbin Carroll in right field. He clamped down after that, and delivered three more scoreless innings along the way.

The veteran right-hander got just eight whiffs on the day, but managed to land 17 pitches for called strikes. Though he once again gave up a decent chunk of hard contact in the later innings, he was able to keep the ball in the ballpark and set up Arizona's bullpen for another light workload.

Jonathan Loaisiga allowed a leadoff double to open the eighth inning, but picked up a popout, groundout and flyout to strand that leadoff runner. Brandyn Garcia hit Rafael Devers to open the ninth inning in a non-save situation, but erased him with a subsequent ground ball double play and a strikeout of Daniel Susac. It won't go down as a save for Garcia, but it felt like one.

Diamondbacks' offense puts together solid game

May 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a two-run RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Ketel Marte continued his hot streak, going an impressive 4-for-5 on the day with four of the Diamondbacks' six runs accounted for. Gabriel Moreno provided another, with a solo home run (his third of the season) in the third inning.

Corbin Carroll had another multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 to raise his batting average to .306. He continues to lead the National League in OPS (.974). Rookie outfielder Tommy Troy collected his third career base hit in just his second major league game.