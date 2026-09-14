Diamondbacks Playoff Odds Take Huge Hit as Comeback Falls Short

PHOENIX, Arizona -- A sharply-hit ground ball uncharacteristically bounced off Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado, kicking off a rally for the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning. Two batters later, a base hit to left got through Lars Nootbaar's legs, allowing two runs to score.

Coupled with three singles against Eduardo Rodriguez, that inning gave Texas a commanding 5-1 lead. They hung on to win 7-6, despite a furious Diamondbacks comeback attempt.

With the loss, the D-backs fall to 79-71, and are heading toward sitting 2.5 games back of the San Diego Padres for the third NL Wild Card with 12 left to play. The D-backs' playoff odds have dropped to 31.6% according to Fangraphs. The Padres are playing the Giants Sunday evening.

First-Inning Woes Continue for Rodriguez

Sep 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez had decent stuff, with his velocity up 1.5 MPH over his season average. But as is often the case, he struggled in the first inning. Coming into the game, he had a 6.21 ERA in the first frame and had allowed 20 of his 53 runs allowed in the first inning.

That wouldn't change, as World Series nemesis Corey Seager hit a 458-foot homer with a man on base to spot Texas an early 2-0 lead.

Rodriguez ultimately gave up six runs, but just three earned, due to the fifth-inning defensive lapses. He allowed eight hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts. His record fell to 15-6 with a 2.62 ERA.

Nolan Arenado Bounces Back

Sep 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arenado help put the D-backs back in the game with a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, his team leading 25th of the year. He also made two great defensive plays in the top of the eighth inning. Arenado followed that up with a double and a run scored in the bottom of the ninth.

Despite his late game heroics, Arenado was still thinking about the play that got away in the fifth inning. Describing the play, it sounded like a bad hop.

"It kind of bounced back toward me. I went this way and it bounced that way. So that's why I kind of did this weird feeling thing. I don't know. I think it kind of hit the turf and the dirt and just kind of shot a little that way. I'm disappointed. I still think I probably should have made it," said the Platinum Glove third baseman.

Gabriel Moreno hit a solo homer in the fourth innings, but popped out to end the game with runners on first and second in the ninth. Tim Tawa and Jordan Lawlar had both hit RBI doubles earlier in the inning. Lawlars smash was off the top of the wall in left center, barely missing a game tying homer.

Taylor Clarke relieved Rodriguez in the sixth inning with a man on second base and one out. He allowed a double and single, bringing in the Rangers sixth and seventh runs. Clarke has had issues with inherited runners all season, allowing 10 of 18, 56% to score. League average is 32%. He came back out and retired the side in order in the seventh.

The Diamondbacks will face the Miami Marlins for three games Monday night. While the Marlins are all but eliminated from the race, they will start their ace, Sandy Alcantara (13-10, 3.78 ERA).

Corbin Burnes will be making his second start for Arizona, He threw three scoreless inning in his season debut this past week in Kansas City. Burnes will be limited to 65-70 pitches.