5 Reasons D-backs Are More Ready For Playoff Baseball Than You Think

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in pursuit of October baseball, with the National League playoff race growing tighter by the day. Arizona has continued to keep pace, trading the final Wild Card berth with the San Diego Padres in alternating fashion.

Much has been made of a lackluster offense of late. Certainly, that has been no small issue for Arizona. Most teams have flaws.

While that is undeniably a large one — one that must be, to an extent resolved heading into the postseason should the D-backs get there — there are four reasons to have confidence in Arizona as they barrel toward October.

Here are four reasons why the D-backs might be more prepared for the playoff environment than one might assume:

1: The Diamondbacks' bullpen

Aug 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two years ago, the Diamondbacks' bullpen might have been the only reason they didn't make the postseason. That weakness has flipped into the most reliable, critical aspect of 2026's contending club.

Don't look too hard at the 4.08 relief ERA, which ranks 12th in baseball. The Diamondbacks have a deep, strong group of relievers who have provided a higher value of Win Probability Added than the ERA might suggest.

Despite having no set closer, Arizona's late-inning struggles have almost evaporated. No team is immune to the occasional meltdown or blown save, but when the bullpen gate opens, there's a sense of calm that hasn't been present in years.

Taylor Clarke (2.48 ERA), Jonathan Loaisiga (2.43 ERA), Brandyn Garcia (2.08 ERA) and Juan Morillo (2.33 ERA) have made up an electric leverage core. Kevin Ginkel (3.94) has pitched better than his ERA.

Even the late-season additions of Derek Law (1.69 ERA) and Dennis Santana (1.00 ERA), as well as the return of Justin Martinez — who threw the fifth immaculate inning in franchise history Friday night — have been promising. Ryne Nelson is on his way back to fill a relief role, as well.

This is a playoff-caliber bullpen. There is no other way to put it.

2: The Diamondbacks' top-heavy rotation

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams do not necessarily need a five-man rotation in the postseason. What they need is three strong starting pitchers.

That is exactly what the Diamondbacks have.

Eduardo Rodriguez has been the savior of this team all year. His 2.55 ERA, though not backed by peripherals, has been the most impactful wholesale stat for Arizona's resurgence.

It's not just the fact that he's pitching well, either. Rodriguez has consistently found a way to perform even when clearly not at his best, and his 83% strand rate suggests he knows how to execute in the most critical moments. He has plenty of playoff experience, albeit not much success, but Rodriguez is the perfect arm to lead Arizona's rotation into the postseason.

Behind him, all the Diamondbacks have is a former Cy Young winner in Corbin Burnes, who is working his way back to full form. Brandon Pfaadt has been a godsend, with a 2.38 ERA and 6-1 record since returning from Triple-A. Michael Soroka, who just returned from the IL himself, has a 3.53 ERA on the year.

Arizona doesn't need Zac Gallen to round back into form. They don't need Nelson to slot back into the rotation. They don't need anything from Jose Cabrera, Kohl Drake or Mitch Bratt. Arizona has the arms needed for a best-of-three, best-of-five and even best-of-seven series.

3: Success against NL contenders

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pinch hitter Ryan Waldschmidt (right) celebrates with teammates Merrill Kelly and Tim Tawa after hitting a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have, at times, struggled with teams above .500 this season. But they've also, recently, proven their ability to battle with even some of the toughest clubs in the sport.

Arizona took down the Dodgers in a three-game series (and should have swept them), claiming a 7-6 season-series victory over baseball's best team. The road to the World Series goes through LA, and the Diamondbacks have handled that team well all year.

Meanwhile, the D-backs also won a series against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, as well as the 82-66 Chicago Cubs. Arizona is likely going to have to face one of those teams in the postseason.

4: Diamondbacks' elite defense

Sep 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2) throws to first base for a double play over Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) in the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks have a reputation for being a strong defensive club. They got away from that in 2025, but GM Mike Hazen vowed to reinforce that heading into 2026. That has certainly been a very notable factor in Arizona's run prevention this year.

The Diamondbacks have committed 54 errors this season — the second-fewest in baseball. They've posted +6 Defensive Runs Saved, which ranks sixth in the majors, and the fourth-most Fielding Run Value (+34).

Not only does this help the pitching staff, this type of defense is what can ultimately be the difference between a win and a loss in a close, high-stakes game.

5: Ketel Marte is heating back up

Sep 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) hits a two-run double against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the recent drama was resolved, Ketel Marte has quietly begun to return to his star form. Not only is he playing great defense at second base, but his bat has started to look much more like the one fans have been used to seeing.

Since his return, Marte is hitting .286/.381/.457 with three doubles, a homer and six RBI. That's been good for an .838 OPS and a 126 wRC+, 26% above average. He's hit safely in every game he's played since his activation.

Perhaps more importantly, he's worked five walks and only struck out three times. Arizona needs to see that from Marte heading into the postseason. Everyone knows what he's capable of doing in the playoffs.