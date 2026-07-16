Diamondbacks Promote Red-Hot First Baseman from Triple-A

The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to take another chance on one of their young first basemen.

According to a new report from AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the Diamondbacks are expected to promote first baseman Tyler Locklear from Triple-A Reno.

Locklear has been on a red-hot tear at the plate, hitting to a 1.459 OPS for the Aces over the month of July prior to the All-Star Break, and was a very strong candidate to receive a recall to the major leagues.

Diamondbacks to recall Tyler Locklear

Aug 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tyler Locklear against the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locklear, 25, was the primary return in the 2025 Trade Deadline deal that sent third baseman Eugenio Suarez back to the Seattle Mariners. At the time, Locklear was one of Seattles top-30 prospects, though he has since graduated from prospect status due to spending 31 games in the majors with Arizona that season.

Unfortunately for Locklear, those 31 games were not particularly productive at the time. After posting a .535 OPS for the Mariners in the 2024 season, he produced an unsightly .175/.267/.262 slash line and .529 OPS for the Diamondbacks in 2025 with just three home runs.

Locklear's season ended in unfortunate fashion, as a collision due to an errant throw by rookie infielder Jordan Lawlar forced him to hit the injured list and undergo surgery to both his elbow and shoulder, which pushed his timeline deep into the start of the 2026 season.

So far this year for the Reno Aces, Locklear has hit to a .313/.394/.502 slash with an .896 OPS and eight homers. Those numbers look intense, but are closer to above-average than elite for the extremely offense-heavy environment that is both Reno and the Pacific Coast League in general.

They have also been significantly raised by his last two weeks of production, though it does add up to a 117 wRC+, or 17% above league average. But it's that type of surge that tends to offer players opportunities. When they begin to dominate PCL pitching at such a strong clip is often when they begin to be considered more strongly for a major league call-up.

Arizona is still searching for solutions at first base. Though Tim Tawa had an eye-popping series against the Dodgers, there has been little consistency of production at that position throughout the year.

Both Pavin Smith and Carlos Santana have been designated for assignment, while a combination of Tawa, Ildemaro Vargas LuJames Groover and Jose Fernandez have not been able to sustain much in terms of offense beyond a few hot streaks here and there.

The Diamondbacks already have Locklear on the 40-man roster, so no corresponding move is necessary in that area. No DFA or trade will be required.

They also do not need to clear a spot on the 26-man roster, as rookie outfielder Tommy Troy was just placed on the injured list with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.