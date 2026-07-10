D-backs DFA Pavin Smith, Recall Ryan Waldschmidt in Surprise Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks are about to part ways with one of their regular lineup staples, and are recalling a promising rookie.

According to a report by AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, first baseman and DH Pavin Smith, who was in the midst of an extremely tough 2026 season, has been designated for assignment. Top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt has been recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Pavin Smith is being designated for assignment. Ryan Waldschmidt is coming back up. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 10, 2026

Smith has battled injuries and underperformance for much of his career with the Diamondbacks. A former first-round pick, he never quite put up the consistent batting numbers Arizona might have hoped to see on a regular basis. He was hitting a mere .141 with a .428 OPS this season.

Waldschmidt, meanwhile, is hitting .288/.405/.492 with six homers for the Reno Aces in 2026.

Diamondbacks bring Pavin Smith saga to a close

Mar 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) hits a RBI single during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Diamondbacks drafted Smith with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 Draft. It took him three years to make his major league debut, and he eventually began to get regular playing time in the 2021 season, where he recorded a solid, but not eye-popping .732 OPS.

There was clear power potential, and a left-handed bat that could, in theory, destroy right-handed pitching. But Smith struggled to produce as an everyday player, and spent time going up and down from Reno to the majors between 2020 and 2023.

And then, 2024 hit. Smith was reduced to a platoon-only bat, but did so valiantly. He slashed .270/.348/.547 during that season with an .895 OPS and nine homers in just 60 games. With that sample size in mind, he came back with a somewhat similar, though slightly reduced level of production in 2025.

Unfortunately, multiple injuries shortened his 2025 and 2026 seasons. He missed two separate chunks of time in 2025 with an oblique strain and quad strain, then played only two games to begin 2026 before landing on the IL due to an elbow injury.

He never quite found his rhythm at the plate, and continued to struggle. He could very well be picked up on waivers by another club.

Diamondbacks recall Ryan Waldschmidt

Jun 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waldschmidt has been a highly-touted prospect since his selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. The 23-year-old earned his first call-up in early May and showed some promise on both sides of the ball, but it was clear major league pitching had caught up to him.

For his 33-game, 133 plate appearance stint in the majors this year, Waldschmidt slashed .259/.314/.357, but with 40 strikeouts.

Waldschmidt will rejoin an already somewhat-crowded outfield, with fellow rookie Tommy Troy playing nearly everyday. Playing time might not be easy to come by, but the D-backs are putting their faith back in their No. 1 prospect.