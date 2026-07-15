3 Most Likely D-backs Players to be Called Up After the All-Star Break

The Arizona Diamondbacks will resume play on Friday, July 17 with a 49-47 record following the 2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

That means, soon enough, the reality of an uphill race toward the trade deadline and eventual postseason will strike the Diamondbacks. They may need to push as many chips in as possible.

With that in mind, there's a strong chance Arizona may dip into their prospect pool to provide a spark, either offensively or on the pitching staff. Below are three D-backs players who have a solid chance to get the call following the break.

Players who have already been called up have been left off this list, though it does seem likely that one of Jose Cabrera, Kohl Drake, Jose Fernandez or Adrian Del Castillo could find their way back to the major league roster soon, as well. But here's who else might get the call:

1: Diamondbacks 1B Tyler Locklear

Sep 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Tyler Locklear against the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Tyler Locklear has graduated prospect status, but he's only spent a total of 47 games in the major leagues. The Diamondbacks also still don't know exactly how their first base position will pan out long term, following the DFAs of Pavin Smith and Carlos Santana.

Tim Tawa just had one of the more impressive series in recent memory against the Dodgers, but his OPS is still in the .600s, and he hasn't had much success offensively. It's a similar theme for Ildemaro Vargas, who has left his early-season magic well in the distance.

Meanwhile, Locklear, who was the headlining player Arizona received in the Eugenio Suárez trade with the Mariners in 2025, has truly begun to turn it on in Triple-A Reno.

He had been hitting well, but still hovering around average in the offense-heavy PCL for some time. Fully recovered from dual surgeries to his elbow and shoulder, Locklear has hit to a truly unreal .442/.529/.930 slash with a 1.459 OPS and five homers in the month of July.

That's raised his full-year slash to .313/.394/.502, which is still only worth a 117 wRC+ (17% above average) in Reno, but that is still a massive improvement over where he was two weeks ago. There's a good chance he'll get an opportunity to prove his numbers are not due to the Reno environment sooner than later in the majors.

2: Diamondbacks INF Manuel Pena

Diamondbacks minor league infielder Manuel Pena throws during a select training camp at Salt River Fields on Feb. 21, 2022. Baseball Diamondbacks Select Minor League Camp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The minor league home run king is beginning to find his swing in Reno. After earning a promotion from Amarillo with an incredible 26 homers for the Sod Poodles, Pena struggled in his first taste of Triple-A action.

That is no longer the case.

Pena is now hitting .325/.363/.458 over 21 games for the Aces, and hit his first two home runs at the level on July 8 and 9. He still needs to work more walks and show more all-field ability — he's mostly a pull-hitter — but there's no denying the raw power in Pena's bat.

He's played first, second and third base this year, and is even starting to see some reps in left field. He may be a power option the Diamondbacks take a gamble on sooner than later.

3: Diamondbacks LHP Spencer Giesting

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Spencer Giesting (70) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an under-the-radar pick, but innings coverage may be coming at a premium with the banged-up state in which the Diamondbacks' rotation currently resides.

With the obvious picks like Drake or Cabrera not offering a great deal to be impressed by, the D-backs could look to Spencer Giesting, a left-handed starter-turned-bulk-reliever to make some appearances, even if only utilized as an inning-eating arm.

Giesting has pitched well for the Aces overall this year, throwing to a 4.26 ERA that is considered well above average for a PCL arm. He's struck out 33 batters in 25.1 innings with his deceptive delivery, and has given up only one run in the month of July over 8.1 innings. He's thrown two or more innings in seven of his 13 Reno appearances.

Giesting does need to cut down the walks. He's issued 13 in those 25.1 innings. But if Arizona finds itself in need of an arm — which every team does at some point in a 162-game season — Giesting could see his major league debut.