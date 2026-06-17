Diamondbacks Retain Veteran Catcher Despite Recent DFA
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The Arizona Diamondbacks will hold on to one of their veteran catcher depth pieces after all — at least, for the time being.
According to the transaction log on his MLB player page, veteran catcher Aramis Garcia has cleared waivers, and has accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Reno.
He will remain with the Diamondbacks' organization, despite recently being designated for assignment. Garcia was the unfortunate casualty in a roster crunch move that brought outfielder Jordan Lawlar back from the 60-day IL.
Since Arizona needed both a 40-man and 26-man roster spot, Garcia's DFA was a double-edged solution. But the Diamondbacks don't seem all too eager to part with Garcia for good.
Diamondbacks retain Aramis Garcia
Garcia, 33, has been up and down several times as a member of the Diamondbacks, since first joining the organization ahead of the 2025 season. In fact, he's been designated for assignment by Arizona four times — twice already this season — and has returned to the organization each time.
Garcia passed through waivers, as expected, and is back in Triple-A, serving as a depth option for the Reno Aces. Garcia has spent eight games on Arizona's big-league roster this season, as primary backup catcher James McCann has been down on the IL with a quad strain since May 19.
Garcia has taken 19 at-bats with Arizona, picking up three hits in the process. One was his first major league home run since the 2022 season. He's certainly a light-hitting player. After all, he has a career OPS of .560 in parts of seven big league seasons.
Still, he is a reliable backup in a pinch, and veteran catcher depth is something that is valuable to an organization beyond simple offensive results. The Diamondbacks clearly value what Garcia can offer even if the 33-year-old hasn't been a hot commodity for other clubs.
Since his DFA, the D-backs' catching duties have been shared by starter Gabriel Moreno, who is having a solid season thus far on both sides of the ball, and Adrian Del Castillo, who has been more of a bat-first DH option than a true backup catcher since his arrival in the major leagues.
Del Castillo's defense has certainly improved, but he's not hitting much more than Garcia was at this stage, with a .186 average and .588 OPS. Arizona has often kept three catchers on their major league roster, but are rolling the dice with Moreno and Del Castillo for now.
Catching is a tough job, and injuries are a somewhat inevitable reality for players in that position. It would not be shocking to see Garcia back on the major league roster, even if just for a short period, at some point again in this season.
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An Arizona native, Alex D'Agostino is the Publisher and credentialed reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI. He previously served as Deputy Editor for Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals On SI and covered both teams for FanSided. Alex also writes for PHNX Sports. Follow Alex on X/Twitter @AlexDagAZ.Follow alexdagaz