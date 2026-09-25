Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Huge Game 1 In San Diego

The final series of the 2026 regular season has arrived, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are gearing up for a win-or-go-home series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

The Diamondbacks came into play on Friday sitting two games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final Wild Card berth. The Padres and Cubs have both clinched.

Arizona can catch Philadelphia if the the Phillies are swept and the D-backs take two of three from San Diego. They could accomplish the same feat by sweeping San Diego and seeing the Phillies lose two of three.

If Arizona loses two games — or loses one game alongside one Phillies win — they are eliminated.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the lineup for Arizona's series opener in San Diego. A win would be the first step in an unlikely process.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for game one vs Padres

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws to first during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the Diamondbacks' batting order looks like for Friday night's 6:40 p.m. scheduled first pitch against the Padres:

LF Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll 3B Nolan Arenado 1B Tim Tawa DH Pavin smith CF Jordan Lawlar

Arizona is rolling out a relatively standard lineup against a right-handed starter. The Padres are expected to send righty Casey Mize out for this matchup.

What that means is a start in left field for Lars Nootbaar, who remains in the leadoff spot. The returning Pavin Smith will start at DH.

It's notable that the D-backs are opting to go with Tim Tawa's defense at first base, rather than putting Smith there to allow the lefty-hitting Jesus Sanchez to DH.

Outside that, this lineup looks much like the ones that have been the norm against righties of late. Arizona has struggled with consistent production against righty pitching all season, though they did hammer Mize for eight runs in 3.1 innings in his first start for San Diego post-Deadline.

Mize has not been productive for the Padres. He has a 7.13 ERA so far in the month of September, after posting a 6.26 over his first five starts after being traded. Arizona has an opportunity to cash in for an early lead behind Brandon Pfaadt, with a strong bullpen waiting to secure a win.

If Arizona is going to muscle its way into a Postseason slot, it will likely begin with a win on Friday night. This is a must-win series.