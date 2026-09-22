Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Massive Series Opener at Coors Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks don't face a technical must-win game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, but they're all but out of room to work with.

With six games left to play, the Diamondbacks will head into Coors Field in Colorado facing a four-game deficit for the third and final Wild Card berth.

So, if Arizona is going to engineer a near-miracle, it's going to have to start with a successful three-game set in Colorado.

And so, the Diamondbacks prepare for the first of six vitally-important regular-season games. Let's take a look at the lineup for game one at Coors Field, scheduled for 5:40 p.m. Arizona time.

Diamondbacks set lineup for game one in Colorado

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) and baseman Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrate after the ninth inning at Chase Field during the game against the New York Yankees. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the batting order looks like for Tuesday night's contest:

2B Ildemaro Vargas DH Ketel Marte C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo 3B Nolan Arenado CF Jordan Lawlar RF Corbin Carroll LF Tim Tawa 1B Jose Fernandez

This lineup is built to combat a left-handed pitcher in Rockies southpaw Kyle Freeland. The Diamondbacks got to Freeland for seven runs in 3.2 innings the last time they saw him.

What it means, for this game, is Lars Nootbaar will sit. Tim Tawa will move from first base out to left field, rather than giving way to rookie Ryan Waldschmidt. It's possible the tough outfield and elevation of Coors Field is the reasoning for not giving those reps to Waldschmidt.

At first base will be Jose Fernandez. Fernandez hit .308 in the month of August, but has gotten just six at-bats (going 1-for-6) since his most recent recall on September 13.

Corbin Carroll, meanwhile, remains low in the order, hitting seventh. Arizona has moved him around the lineup in an effort to help him pull out of a deep slump.

To a degree, it's worked. Carroll has seven hits (including two home runs) in his last seven games, but he's posted just a .651 OPS this month.

In theory, Arizona should have the upper hand against the Rockies, who are one win away from being stuck with their fourth straight season in which they have suffered 100 losses or more. They sit in the bottom of the NL West despite the struggles of the 65-92 San Francisco Giants.

Arizona, at 82-74, has guaranteed a winning record for the third time in four seasons. They have not been able to return to the postseason since their 2023 World Series run, however, and would need an extremely unlikely series of events to unfold in order to change that this year.