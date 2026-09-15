Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Critical Game 2 vs Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks, in the heat of a playoff chase, are barreling toward must-win territory. It's not quite time for every game to be the difference between October baseball and elimination, but that reality is growing closer with each passing contest.

On Monday night, Arizona held on in the National League playoff picture, thanks to a heroic two-run walk-off home run b y star outfielder Corbin Carroll.

That prevented the D-backs from losing ground in the Wild Card standings and set them up with an opportunity to earn a series win on Tuesday night at Chase Field.

Let's take a look at the lineup for Tuesday night's contest. There's a new face in the batting order, and a familiar one at first base.

Diamondbacks reveal lineup for big game two vs Marlins

Aug 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Jesus Sanchez (12) hits a RBI sacrifice fly against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's Arizona's officially-listed lineup for this game:

LF Lars Nootbaar 2B Ketel Marte C Gabriel Moreno SS Geraldo Perdomo RF Corbin Carroll 3B Nolan Arenado DH Jesus Sanchez 1B Pavin Smith CF Jordan Lawlar

The first notable change to the Diamondbacks' lineup is the presence of newly-acquired outfielder and DH Jesus Sanchez, who Arizona plucked off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.

Sanchez officially reported to the Diamondbacks' roster on Tuesday afternoon, with rookie outfielder and second baseman Tommy Troy was optioned to Triple-A Reno as the corresponding move.

Sanchez is expected to get most of his playing time at DH for the time being, as he's been a negative-worth defensive outfielder this season. The hope, however, is that the left-handed hitting Sanchez will be able to help solve the Diamondbacks' nagging issue with right-handed pitching.

His splits suggest that is a likely possibility; Tuesday night will be his first playing time with Arizona. The D-backs are facing a hefty dose of right-handed pitching in the coming games, and will need that type of production sooner than later int he final days of the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, another left-handed bat is getting his first start at first base since his return to the major league roster.

Infielder and DH option Pavin Smith, who was designated for assignment back on July 10, made his return to Arizona's big-league roster on September 12. He has played in two games — both as the DH — but will get the start at first on Tuesday night. Smith has gone 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in those two contests.