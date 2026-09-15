Corbin Carroll's Massive Walk-Off Keeps D-backs' Playoff Hopes Alive

The Arizona Diamondbacks were two outs away from taking a dive to 3.5 games back of the final Wild Card berth, staring down a 7-6 ninth-inning deficit at the hands of the Miami Marlins.

And then, struggling superstar Corbin Carroll — Arizona's newest Roberto Clemente nominee — came to the plate, with the tying run at second base in the ninth.

The Marlins had just trotted out rookie right-hander Jack Ralston, after an injury forced veteran closer Pete Fairbanks out of the game with no outs and a runner aboard. A 2-1 splitter hung in the zone, and Carroll unleashed a massive blast down the right field line.

The two-run shot traveled 108.4 MPH off the bat, 423 feet deep to right. The Diamondbacks capped off yet another comeback victory and climbed their way back to 2.5 games out of a playoff spot.

"It was amazing," Carroll said postgame, speaking to Jody Jackson and Josh Collmenter of D-backs.TV.

"I mean, these are the games that we dream about playing at the beginning of the season. Meaningful games in September, and to be right there, I think, coming through in a good big spot, it was awesome."

Corbin Carroll caps off another wild Diamondbacks comeback

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll (7) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk off home run in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carroll has been in a slump of late, on top of dealing with a low back issue that required an MRI. He has not looked quite like the star he's known to be, hitting just .184 in the month of September while moving down to fifth in the batting order for the first time all year.

Carroll, who still continues to break records, is still posting strong numbers, even in a down season. With Monday's 2-for-5 performance and his 21st home run of the year, the 26-year-old raised his season OPS to .801.

"We know what Corbin has been grinding through. We watch it every single day, you guys included, but he continues to fight and he commits," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame.

"He commits to what he's going to do in the box. He commits to being present and engaged in the box. He commits to being a great teammate and coming through and it was a good moment for him. ... I'm really proud of him. I'm proud of him because he stuck with it."

But it wasn't just Carroll.

Arizona, facing deficits of 3-0, 5-3 and 7-4 following Corbin Burnes' worst start as a Diamondback, kept chipping away at that lead.

Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the third inning. Jordan Lawlar sent his own two-run blast out to make it a one-run game in the eighth. The bullpen, with the exception of a rough outing by Kevin Ginkel, kept the contest within reach long enough to come back.

And so, for the time being, the Diamondbacks have playoff life. The upcoming games are beginning to creep toward must-win territory.

"Obviously, this is right down to crunch time and all these games matter. So I think we're just trying to take them one at a time and put our best foot forth," Carroll said.

"I think there's a lot of motivation in this clubhouse. ... We all want to play in the playoffs. ... I think this just adds to that."

As long as they're capable of heading into San Diego to close out the year with less than a three-game gap, October baseball is still within reach.