Diamondbacks Rookies Poised For Bigger Roles in 2027

The Arizona Diamondbacks, like all 29 other baseball clubs in the 2026 season, found themselves dipping into their pool of prospects at one point or another in their unsuccessful search for a postseason berth.

Some such prospects stood out more than others. Some stayed on the roster long enough to graduate that status and become rookies.

Here are three of those rookies who are likely to see their fair share of playing time in 2027, and perhaps well beyond.

LHP Brandyn Garcia

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandyn Garcia (55) during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the most impactful of all, left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia broke out in a major way for the D-backs this season.

Despite not making the team out of camp due to command issues, Garcia hit the ground running once he did make his way back to the majors. All he did was pitch to a brilliant 1.93 ERA season over the course of 51.1 innings.

He emerged as a late-inning reliever and went 5-for-5 in saves as the D-backs turned toward what became a closer-by-committee approach. It would be a shock to not see Garcia get a full season's worth of leverage innings in 2027.

OF Ryan Waldschmidt

Aug 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks made the decision to turn to their No. 1 organizational prospect in the 2026 season, calling up Ryan Waldschmidt to make his MLB debut.

Waldschmidt replaced fan-favorite outfielder Alek Thomas at the time, and had some success early on. That was not sustained, and Waldschmidt was optioned to Reno, but on his second recall, he looked more productive and saw more action.

The rookie outfielder hit .256/.325/.368 for a .693 OPS and three homers. Two of those homers were wild walk-off winners over the Dodgers and Cubs.

He also went from being a below-average defender to making acrobatic catches in center and left field. While the wholesale results were not eye-popping, Waldschmidt showed high potential, and is likely to get plenty of reps and at-bats in 2027.

UTL Tommy Troy

Jul 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Tommy Troy (9) hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Troy's numbers might not jump out. He hit to a meager .217/.289/.349 and .638 OPS.But he's capable of providing an extremely versatile set of skills.

Troy a natural shortstop, but has played plenty of both second base and center field in his time with the D-backs' organization. He has a sneaky amount of pop in his bat and is extremely speedy both on the bases and in the outfield.

Troy isn't necessarily in line for everyday starts, by any means, but an increase in his role after an AC joint sprain in his shoulder cost him plenty of developmental at-bats could very well be in order.