D-backs' Ryan Thompson Takes Accountability for Game-Losing Error

Right-hander Ryan Thompson has been one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' most consistently effective relievers since he was acquired back in mid-2023. But on Friday night, an ill-advised throw to home plate cost Thompson multiple runs — and cost the D-backs a game.

With loaded bases and one out in the bottom of the 11th inning, Brewers' Jackson Chourio hit a swinging bunt.

Thompson, rather than going to first base or eating the ball, attempted a desperate throw home. The ball sailed away from Gabriel Moreno, and two runs scored. A single followed, and Arizona trailed 7-3 in a game they had a chance to walk off one half-inning earlier.

Dbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson tried to make a play at home and instead the ball got away and two Brewers runs came home in the 11th pic.twitter.com/egz3oLKsg2 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 4, 2026

Following the game, Thompson stood at his locker in the D-backs' clubhouse, and did not shy away from the reality of his mistake.

Ryan Thompson discusses his error

Jun 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's what the sidewinder had to say about that ugly play:

"I believe in myself a lot to make plays. It's one of the things I pride myself in a lot," he said. "The not-so-funny part about that was we practiced that before the game. And we actually worked on those exact things, throwing to the catcher. That's probably the first time we've done that in a while.

"We practiced it today, and I butchered it. So, yeah, looking back on it, I need to eat that ball. I need to not risk the throw knowing that, we're going to come up at the bottom of the next inning and have a good chance to tie the game if that's the only run I give up. So, bad mistake on my part."

Thompson also said he still believes a better throw might have turned disaster into a much-needed out.

"In the moment, I believe in myself 1,000%, I make the play. And even watching it, it might sound crazy, but I still think it's possible if I make a good throw there, I get him out at the plate and everything's different because of that.

"So, yeah, it's just belief in myself to make plays. And I've got to learn from it. I've got to learn from it. The smart thing is eating the ball."

Thompson was charged for only two earned runs, though the Brewers hung four on him. Despite that, his ERA is still a strong 3.26 — a key cog in a D-backs bullpen that has overperformed its low expectations to this stage of the season.

But the tough reality of Friday night's miscue is that the Diamondbacks were able to plate a run in the 11th inning. If Thompson had limited the damage to one run, it might have been a different game. Instead Arizona fell below .500, with two more against a tough Brewers club still to play.