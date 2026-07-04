How to Watch July 4 Diamondbacks-Brewers Showdown: Kelly vs Woodruff

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers will face off for game two of their three-game series at Chase Field on Saturday, July 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Arizona time.

The Diamondbacks will look to even the series after a heartbreaking extra-inning loss in the Friday night opener.

Here's how you can catch the Independence Day action between Arizona and Milwaukee on Saturday night:

How to watch Diamondbacks-Brewers game two

Jun 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's game will not be a national exclusive, unlike Friday night's Apple TV-only broadcast. This means fans who subscribe to D-backs.TV do not need to take any extra steps. Non-local fans can also catch the action on MLB.TV's out-of-market streaming package.

However, for those living in Arizona, there will be an alternative option, if one does not have access to D-backs.TV or MLB.TV in any capacity. Saturday's game is part of Arizona's partnership with 12 News in Phoenix, and will be broadcast over the air completely free of charge on Channel 12.

Of course, non-TV options will also be available. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM will carry a radio broadcast, as usual, alongside La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language).

For Brewers fans, the game will be broadcast by Brewers.TV and WTMJ 620 (radio).

Merrill Kelly faces Brandon Woodruff

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws on the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Merrill Kelly's struggles this season have begun to go beyond that which can be explained away by noting his non-traditional start to the year. His ERA is an ugly 5.84.

Though he's had some positive outings, Kelly's command has simply not been sharp. He's coming off yet another poor start, in which he gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks to the Tampa Bay Rays, despite managing to muscle his way through six frames.

Against a group of hitters like the Brewers, who rarely chase and tend to be rewarded by putting the ball in play, Kelly needs to regain a hold of his former level of command. It could be a long night otherwise.

Brandon Woodruff, meanwhile, has not struggled on the mound, but has dealt with familiar injury troubles. It was a game against Arizona back on April 30, in fact, that caused Woodruff to land on the IL for nearly two months with a shoulder injury.

Since returning, he's looked elite. In his last two starts, he's pitched 11.2 scoreless innings and struck out 16 batters, while allowing only two base hits and two walks in total. It's been ace-tier stuff from the veteran since his comeback.