Diamondbacks Shuffle Roster With New 4-Player Transaction

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a four-player roster move ahead of their game two matchup with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

As previously reported by Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro, right-handed reliever Ryan Thompson has been placed on the 15-day IL. The current designation is a strained lower back. His timeline is not clear as of this writing.

To fill Thompson's spot on the roster, left-hander Philip Abner has been recalled from Triple-A Reno.

In addition to the pitching swap, the Diamondbacks have also made a tweak to their catcher depth chart. Starter Gabriel Moreno, who missed the last two games due to the birth of his second child, has been reinstated from the Paternity List. To clear up a 26-man roster spot, left-handed hitting catcher and DH Adrian Del Castillo has been optioned to Triple-A Reno.

As it stands, the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster is full at 40.

Diamondbacks place Thompson on IL, recall Abner

Jul 26, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryan Thompson (81) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson has been on a rough streak of late. His season ERA has ballooned to 4.43 after a string of poor outings, including 10 earned runs over the course of 11 appearances (10 innings) in the month of July.

Thompson has been one of the Diamondbacks' more valuable leverage arms since joining Arizona's pennant-winning 2023 club mid-season, but his command and overall run prevention results have not been up to his usual standard since a hot start to his 2026 season.

He most recently pitched on Tuesday night, giving up a run on three hits and a walk while only recording one out in a blowout loss to the San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks need Thompson to return to form after not adding any pitching reinforcements at the Trade Deadline.

Abner, meanwhile, will mark his fourth stint on Arizona's big league roster. He has a 6.75 ERA this season but pitched two scoreless outings in his most recent tenure on the MLB roster. Abner has a 5.01 ERA at the Triple-A level, which looks ugly, but is above average for the offense-heavy PCL.

Diamondbacks reinstate Moreno, option Del Castillo

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno (14) chases Pittsburgh Pirates pinch runner Billy Cook (not pictured) back to third base during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no denying Moreno has been one of the D-backs' top contributors on both sides of the ball. The former Gold Glove backstop is hitting to a .298/.380/.438 slash with an .818 OPS and eight homers this season while continuing to rank highly in all defensive metrics.

Moreno's biggest issue has been health; he's been mostly healthy this year outside of a two-week stint on the IL with an oblique issue in April. Arizona needs Moreno's good health to continue.

Del Castillo has not been particularly productive. The 26-year-old has hit just .199 this year for a .571 OPS in 59 games. He'll head back to Reno for the time being.