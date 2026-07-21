Diamondbacks Sign All But One of Their 2026 MLB Draft Picks

The Arizona Diamondbacks had quite the successful signing day this past Sunday.

According to an announcement from the team, the Diamondbacks have signed 20 of their 21 selections in the 2026 MLB Draft. Arizona managed to lock up even some of the players that were not a guarantee to sign.

Only one player remains unsigned. Let's look at the list of signees:

Diamondbacks sign 20 of 21 MLB Draft picks

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training cap at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's everyone the Diamondbacks managed to sign:

C Ryder Helfrick - Arkansas RHP Blake Bryant - Citizens Christian Academy INF Carson Kerce - Georgia Tech OF Brayden Dowd - Florida State RHP Josh McDevitt - Missouri RHP LJ Mercurius - Oklahoma LHP Micah Worley - Stony Brook RHP Carson Turnquist - Cal Poly OF Paul Schoenfeld - West Virginia INF Chris Katz - Mercer RHP Mason Steele - Alabama-Birmingham INF Cody Boshell - Bishop John J. Snyder HS LHP Caleb Jameson - Georgia INF Jack Spanier - Minnesota RHP Brannon Westmoreland - Arkansas-Little Rock RHP Andrew Evans - Southern Illinois RHP Joseph Jasso - Cal State Fullerton OF Jake Duer - Texas A&M C Weber Neels - Minnesota RHP Andrew Wertz - Northeastern

The only player the Diamondbacks have not managed to reach an agreement with, yet, is their 17th round pick — Rylan Alaniz, a high school shortstop coming out of Trinity High School in Texas.

As a very late-round high school prospect, Alaniz may opt to go to college; he is committed to Texas State University as it stands. According to AZCentral's Nick Piecoro, the D-backs will attempt to pry Alaniz away from Texas State.

As far as signees go, the Diamondbacks landed three of their more intriguing selections. There's Ryder Helfrick, who was their first-round pick. Arguably the best college catcher available, he has a great deal of both power and defensive potential. He signed for exact slot value — a total of $5,241,000 at pick No. 15.

"I think you're getting a really intriguing catcher that is going to bring you value on both sides of the ball, both from a power and on-base perspective and then being an elite receiver," said Diamondbacks scouting director Ian Rebhan of Helfrick.

Right-hander Blake Bryant, who is a high-ceiling high school pitcher who can hit the upper 90s on his fastball, was taken a bit early compared to his projection. He signed for $2.75 million, a bit under his approximate $3.1 million slot value.

Rebhan described Bryant as a player the Diamondbacks "really fell in love with on the mound."

"Just your prototypical projection high school pitcher that we think has a ton of development runway, a ton of upside, and just really excited to get the raw traits that we're getting with Blake into the organization," Rebhan said.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen (left) speaks to the media with Diamondbacks head coach Torey Lovullo after the team was eliminated from playoff contention at Chase Field in Phoenix on Oct. 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryant was part of a group of slightly under-slot signings in the earlier rounds, and that was for a reason. Arizona was able to use some of its savings to sign high school first baseman Cody Boshell for $750,000.

Boshell was the biggest question mark, with high power upside coming out of high school. He was anything but a guarantee to sign, but the D-backs managed to lock him in. That is a significant win for Arizona.

"We really like the hitter here," Rebhan said of Boshell. "When you go under the hood and compare him to some of the other high school profiles, he really separated himself from even some of the more famous players in this class.

"He controls the strike zone. He walked a ton on the summer circuit. He made a ton of contact. ... When he was making contact, he was really impacting the ball. It is hit. It is power. It's control the strike zone, something we think is going to really OPS and be able to be an everyday major league first baseman."