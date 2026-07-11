Diamondbacks Select Future Flamethrower Blake Bryant in MLB Draft

The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to add to their 2026 MLB Draft class.

With their second pick of the day, the 31st overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A, the Diamondbacks have selected right-handed pitcher Blake Bryant, a tall potential flamethrower out of Citizens Christian High School in Georgia.

Diamondbacks draft Blake Bryant

Feb 26, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Stalker radar detector gun being used during Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training workouts at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Bryant is just 18 years old, but measures out at an impressive 6-foot-6, 180 pounds. There is plenty of room for him to fill out, but he's already got impressive raw tools.

Bryant's fastball is one of his better weapons, grading out at a 55 according to MLB Pipeline. The fastball sits in the 91-94 MPH range, but can climb all the way up to 97 MPH on occasion. There is clear ability for Bryant to add velocity as he grows into his frame, especially considering his size and length.

His highest-graded pitch, however, is a 60-grade slider that sits in the low 80s. It could, arguably, be closer to a horizontal sweeper than a traditional slider. He also throws a changeup and more vertical curveball — none of which grade out lower than 50.

Bryant should be a solid all-around pitcher if he can hone his command a bit and add a few ticks of velocity as he develops. Those should be very feasible adjustments.

Bryant is the first pitcher taken by the Diamondbacks in this year's draft. In 2025, it was clear that Arizona had zeroed in heavily on pitching, taking 14 arms in the process. The 2026 class began with the selection of catcher Ryder Helfrick, but it would not be a shock to see more pitching enter the Diamondbacks' farm system as the rounds continue to progress.

Arizona has struggled to consistency develop pitching in the minor leagues, but Bryant certainly has an appealing profile and arsenal. There have been some success stories in terms of pitching development in the organization, such as Ryne Nelson and Brandon Pfaadt, but the Diamondbacks are still looking to see large-scale returns on many of their drafted pitchers.

Regardless, Bryant is a player that should be able to up his game by significant margins as he gets older and works his way through the lower ranks of the minor leagues. He will not be an arm expected to land in the major leagues any time in the near future, but there is a legitimate chance his arsenal contains future MLB-caliber weapons.