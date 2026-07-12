Why The Diamondbacks Drafted Each of Their Day 1 Picks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have concluded their day one festivities, welcoming in five new prospects to their system following rounds 1-4 of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Following day one, Diamondbacks scouting director Ian Rebhan met with the media to break down each of Arizona's first four picks.

Here's why Arizona landed on each of their day one draft picks:

What the Diamondbacks liked about every day one draft pick

Round 1: C Ryder Helfrick, University of Arkansas

Arkansas junior catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) motions to the pitcher during the NCAA First Round of the Lawrence Regional at Hoglund Ballpark on May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks' first pick was Ryder Helfrick, a 21-year-old catcher out of Arkansas. Helfrick is considered a top-tier defensive catcher by every metric. Though projected to go No. 11, he fell to Arizona at No. 15.

"I think you're getting a premium defensive catcher here," Rebhan said of Helfrick. "He led the entire country in all the objective defensive metrics. He can really throw. He controls the running game. I think he's one of the only college catchers in the country that are calling his own game. ... He can manage a pitching staff.

"On the offensive side of the ball, you're getting someone who's made a ton of strides in the last three years. He controls the strike zone. He's going to walk. He's going to get on base. He's going to hit for power. ... So I think you're getting a really intriguing catcher that is going to bring you value on both sides of the ball, both from a power and on-base perspective and then being an elite receiver."

Rebhan noted that Helfrick, who previously struggled with breaking balls, has made improvements to that area of his game as well. Rebhan said Arizona was "excited" to land Helfrick at a lower-than-projected spot.

Competitive Balance Round A: RHP Blake Bryant, Citizens Christian Academy (GA)

The Diamondbacks' only high school prospect thus far in the draft was Blake Bryant, a 6-foot-6 right-hander with flamethrowing potential. Rebhan took particular note of Bryant's raw stuff and athleticism.

"This is all about just premium athleticism, premium strikes, now stuff, velocity. Starting with him off the baseball field, I mean he is an elite athlete. He was an exceptional basketball player in high school.

"I'm really intrigued by the athlete. Just your prototypical projection high school pitcher that we think has a ton of development runway, a ton of upside, and just really excited to get the raw traits that we're getting with Blake into the organization."

Rebhan called Bryant "a guy that collectively our staff really fell in love with on the mound," and pointed out his high character.

"On the personal side, he's a hard worker. He's very genuine. I think we're getting a really good person there," Rebhan said.

Round 2: SS Carson Kerce, Georgia Tech

May 30, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets third base Carson Kerce (3) dives for a ground ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Infielder Carson Kerce was part of an elite Georgia Tech lineup, and definitely has the potential to stick at shortstop long-term, Rebhan said. Kerce hit .384/.473/.679 with 11 home runs in 2026.

"We think Carson is one of the best college shortstops in the class this year," Rebhan said. "I think the the intrigue with Carson is just the offensive profile as a whole. I mean he checks every box.

"He hit .380 this year. He started to get to power which he hadn't done a ton in his career. He doesn't swing and miss. He doesn't expand the strike zone. He walks. He doesn't strike out and there is power in there. ... He hits it to all fields. I think you're talking about the traits of a pure hitter who is an athlete who is going to play in the middle of the field, and I think for him, getting him where we got him was exceptional."

Round 3: OF Brayden Dowd, Florida State

Florida State Seminoles outfielder Brayden Dowd (16) eyes the pitch. The St. John's Red Storm defeated the Florida State Seminoles 5-4 in the Tallahassee Regional finals at Dick Howser Stadium on Monday, June 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outfielder Brayden Dowd was the Diamondbacks' third-round pick. Similarly to Kerce, the Diamondbacks liked his plate discipline and contact-hitting approach. He hit to a .293/.456/.527 slash with 10 homers during the 2026 season.

"Sound a little bit like a broken record, but like really good plate discipline skills," Rebhan said of Dowd. "Makes a ton of contact. We think there's sneaky power in there. ... He did show the ability to slug a little bit. We think there's more untapped potential in the power there.

"He's just a really instinctual player both in the box and in center field. He can play center field. He can go get it. So I think you're getting a really well-rounded left-handed hitting outfield profile there that's going to play center field and get on base and slug a little bit to be an everyday player in the big leagues."

Round 4: RHP Josh McDevitt, Missouri

Arizona's final day one pick was another college player. Righty Josh McDevitt — a starting pitcher — has a strong fastball with a deceptive delivery. He threw to a 4.42 ERA in 2026, but has only 102 career innings logged.

"Just really intrigued by the starter potential, and then the fastball here is kind of the calling-card," Rebhan said.

"It's a real fastball. Got a ton of swing-and-miss. I think you look at his numbers and realize, you know, strike-throwing solid; punched a bunch of dudes out in the best league in college baseball."

That is certainly accurate. McDevitt struck out a whopping 102 batters in just 79.1 innings. Rebhan noted the competition level McDevitt faced in the SEC was also a plus.

"I think when you're a Friday night starter in the SEC, the track record of being a really good starting pitcher in the major leagues checks out. So really excited to getget him where we got him," Rebhan said.