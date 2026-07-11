2026 MLB Draft: Tracking Every Arizona Diamondbacks Pick

The Arizona Diamondbacks, alongside 29 other major league clubs, are about to welcome in a new influx of young talent to their organizations in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Below is a full list of every player Arizona selects in this year's draft. This article will be updated regularly to include each successive pick:

Tracking every Diamondbacks Draft pick

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announces the pick for the Athletics pick during the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This section will be updated as the Diamondbacks make their selections.

What picks do the Diamondbacks have in 2026 MLB Draft?

Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick near Scottsdale on Feb. 20, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks hold the following picks in the first five rounds:

Round 1, Pick 15

Competitive Balance Round A: Pick 31

Round 2, Pick 53

Round 3, Pick 88

Round 4, Pick 116

Round 5, Pick 148

After those first five rounds are over, the Diamondbacks will pick 13th in order from rounds 6-20.

"I think it's a deep class, and I think with multiple high picks, it's pretty exciting," Diamondbacks scouting director Ian Rebhan said (via Steve Gilbert of MLB.com). "Because I do think there's a lot of depth, really, in all demographics — the college group, both hitting and pitching, and the high school side.

"I think there's a lot of really interesting players. I think the depth of it is what's exciting to us — being able to bring in a wide variety of impact players and get multiple of them is kind of exciting."

Recent Diamondbacks Draft history

Kayson Cunningham. | Jack Sommers.

The Diamondbacks went extremely pitching-heavy in their 2025 Draft class, taking 14 hurlers overall. But their first-round selection — 5-foot-10 shortstop Kayson Cunningham — profiled quite similarly to a recurring Diamondbacks draft archetype of an undersized, mature-approach position player.

The Diamondbacks' current top-30 prospect list features Cunningham at No. 2, just one spot above their first-round pick in the 2024 Draft in 5-foot-9 outfielder Slade Caldwell.

Top prospect Ryan Waldsdchmidt was the 31st pick of the 2024 Draft, as a result of the Prospect Promotion Incentive program. Arizona was awarded that pick due to Corbin Carroll's NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Infielder JD Dix (2024, pick No. 35), RHP Daniel Eagen (2024, pick No. 102), INF LuJames Groover (2023, pick No. 48) and RHP Patrick Forbes (2025, pick No. 29), are all featured among Arizona's top-10.

Outfielder Tommy Troy (2023, pick No. 12) recently graduated from prospect status, but was among the D-backs' top five prospects. Troy, alongside Groover and Waldschmidt, have all made their major league debuts in the 2026 season.

When/where is the 2026 MLB Draft?

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred opens the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 MLB Draft will take place over the span of two days, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, July 11, which will encompass picks 1-135 over the first four rounds. It will take place in Philadelphia, the site of the 2026 All-Star Game as is tradition.

Day two of the Draft is on Sunday, July 12 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, and will include rounds 5-20.

The first 10 picks will be broadcast by NBC/Peacock, whereas picks 11 and beyond will be available to view on MLB.com and MLB.TV.