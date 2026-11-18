The Arizona Diamondbacks are adding to their outfield depth, according to one of their more recent additions.

Per the Diamondbacks' transaction logs, they've signed former Giants, Yankees and Blue Jays farmhand Ismael Munguia to a minor league deal, assumedly with an invite to big league spring training.

Diamondbacks sign Ismael Munguia to minor league contract

Mar 7, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; Nicaragua center fielder Ismael Munguia (18) throws the baseball after catching a fly ball to retire Netherlands catcher Chadwick Tromp (not pictured) during the second inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Munguia, 28, was originally signed as a teenager by the San Francisco Giants back in 2016. He spent the next seven seasons in the Giants' organization, working his way up the system until he reached the Triple-A level in the 2024 season.

After that season came to an end, Munguia elected free agency and signed with the New York Yankees, where he spent the 2025 season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He appeared in 91 games for the Yankees' Triple-A club, hitting just .246/.313/.342 in the process.

In 2026, Munguia was picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays, after representing his home country of Nicaragua in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. But he only managed to spend 57 games with Toronto's Triple-A club, losing some of his season to the injured list.

Across those 57 games, Munguia hit to the tune of a .321/.415/.408 triple slash, which added up to a 129 wRC+, or 29% above average. He'll be assigned to the Reno Aces, where offense is not a difficult thing to find.

Diamondbacks adding outfield depth with Munguia signing

Feb 20, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Ismael Munguia (94) during work outs at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks are not hurting for outfield talent. Corbin Carroll, Jordan Lawlar, Ryan Waldschmidt, Tommy Troy and Lars Nootbaar will all man the major league roster to a high degree.

Lawlar may not be ready for the season immediately after undergoing elbow surgery. But Arizona won't have to look far to replace one or two of their outfielders at any given point.

In all likelihood, Munguia will mostly serve as minor league depth. He's never reached the major leagues in his professional career, and it would likely take a cascade of injuries to see him on the major league roster at any point in the 2027 season.

Munguia does bat left-handed, which can be a valuable asset to any team. But at 5-foot-8, it's unlikely that he will be able to step in as a left-handed power contributor.

The Diamondbacks are going to have to find a creative way to boost their lineup in that regard this year, given their relative lack of power output in the 2026 season.