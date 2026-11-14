Why New Ketel Marte, Blue Jays Trade Buzz Shouldn't Worry D-backs Fans — Yet

Where will Ketel Marte play in the 2027 season? For the second offseason in a row, that is the question most pertinent to fans of both the Arizona Diamondbacks and, likely, 29 other teams.

It's no secret there could be more legs to a Marte trade this offseason than last. Marte was a no-show to the ballpark mid-2026. Arizona had to deal with more drama and outside noise as a result.

It would make sense, also considering a relative down season for Marte offensively, to see him sent out, and likely for a package that might be disappointing to fans. One of Saturday's more notable rumors linked Marte to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Latest report links Ketel Marte to Blue Jays

SOURCE: The Blue Jays are intensifying talks to acquire Ketel Marte from the D-backs via trade. A four-year, $135 million extension is being discussed as a restructure of his current deal.@z101digital — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) November 14, 2026

The above report from insider Hector Gomez grabbed plenty of fans' attention. Gomez has been accurate before, but has also missed on some reports. Such is the nature of the insider game.

But according to a more local insider, Diamondbacks MLB beat writer Steve Gilbert, there has been no new discussions regarding a Marte trade. Gilbert's mesage was simple:

Hearing there is nothing new on the @Dbacks Ketel Marte trade front today. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) November 14, 2026

Now, it's possible Gomez's report is accurate from an internal Blue Jays perspective. It's not out of the question Toronto could be intensifying their own strategy when it comes to potentially acquiring Marte.

But Gilbert's rebuttal does suggest if those talks are legitimate, they have not yet reached Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks' front office. It may not ever get to Hazen's desk, or past internal Toronto discussions.

At the same time, there is no guarantee Gomez's report does not eventually become true.

With situations like this, things can move quickly, particularly considering the looming lockout, as well as Arizona's need to resolve the Marte situation before getting heavily into their own offseason roster-building.

For now, it doesn't sound like the Blue Jays have progressed far enough to make this a rumor worth dwelling on too heavily. There does not appear to be any deal close to happening. That doesn't mean it won't get to that point, though.

Does a Blue Jays trade make sense for Marte?

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts after lining out during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of fit, the Blue Jays do appear to be one of the better fits for a Marte deal. Toronto had the 25th-ranked on-base percentage by their second basemen — a combination of Ernie Clement, Charles McAdoo and Josh Smith. They produced a collective .690 OPS.

So Marte's down season, a .249/.316/.432 slash, .748 OPS and 22 homers, would still be a large upgrade, and that's assuming he doesn't return to his MVP-level play from the previous few seasons.

Marte is also related by marriage to Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., so his 10-and-5 no-trade clause could, in theory, be waived for a team like Toronto.

But there is still no guarantee Hazen pulls the trigger on any deal. It does seem that Marte is more likely to be dealt this offseason than last, but for now, this Blue Jays report still just in the rumor phase.