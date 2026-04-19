Diamondbacks Sign Former Yankees Infielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks have made an addition to their minor league depth.

According to their transaction logs, the D-backs have signed veteran journeyman utility infielder and outfielder Andrew Velasquez to a minor league contract. He will report to Triple-A Reno to join the Aces.

Velasquez, 31, spent the 2025 season as a member of the New York Yankees organization, playing 106 games for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Now, he'll join Arizona.

Diamondbacks sign infielder Andrew Velasquez

Feb 17, 2026; Surprise, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers infielder Andrew Velasquez during media day at Surprise Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Velasquez was, in fact, initially drafted by the Diamondbacks back in 2012, though he never made it above the Class-A level. From there, he began a lengthy journey. Velasquez spent time with the Rays, Guardians, Orioles and Angels organizations, as well.

And his stint with the Yankees last season was his second in New York's organization at some level. He appeared on the Yankees' big league club over 28 games in 2021.

Over parts of six major league seasons with five different organizations, Velasquez has a career .189/.244/.293 batting line, with a .537 OPS and 12 home runs.

For his minor league career, he hits .262/.328/.394. He produced a .649 OPS and five homers with the Yankees' Triple-A club during his most recent season.

Following 2025, Velasquez signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, for whom he appeared in 16 spring training games and hit .111. The Rangers opted to release him from the organization before opening day, and he did not appear in a minor league contest for Texas at any level.

The D-backs will bring back the veteran infielder to provide depth in their minor league system. Velasquez is a natural shortstop, but has played numerous positions — even spending a decent chunk of time in the outfield.

Velasquez does not figure into the D-backs' long-term plans, and is unlikely to see major league action this season, even if Arizona's big league club suffers some injuries.

The Diamondbacks are getting quality production out of Ildemaro Vargas and Jose Fernandez, in addition to rostering infield stars like Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo. Nolan Arenado's bat has begun to turn in a positive direction, as well.

The D-backs' prospect pool is also quite full of successful young infielders. If devastating injury (or underperformance) necessitates an infield call-up, it seems more likely that nod would go to a player like Tommy Troy (D-backs No. 4 prospect) or LuJames Groover (No. 10), as opposed to a veteran journeyman like Velasquez.