Under-the-Radar D-backs Prospect Reaches Historic Home Run Streak

A historic streak came to an end on Friday night, but the record will stand, for the time being.

Arizona Diamondbacks infield prospect Manuel Pena, who is not a name one would find on Arizona's MLB Pipeline top-30 prospect rankings, completed a record-breaking accomplishment earlier this week.

In a wild walk-off victory for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, April 16, Pena crushed his sixth home run since April 11 — becoming the first player in Sod Poodles history to go deep in five straight games.

Diamondbacks' prospect ends historic home run streak

Though the home run streak ended on Friday night with a 1-for-4 game, Pena's numbers still stand out in remarkable fashion. The 22-year-old is currently hitting .352/.364/.870 with eight homers in his first 12 games. That's good for a 1.234 OPS.

Pena was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic back in 2021. He's climbed steadily up the lower levels of the minor leagues before breaking out to the tune of a .288/.326/.460 slash and 14 homers at the Double-A level in 2025.

He has, however, only worked one walk thus far in the young season, juxtaposed with 14 strikeouts. The power is certainly there, as is the swing-and-miss.

Pena has a career .733 OPS in the minor leagues, and could easily find his way to a more permanent spot on Arizona's top-30 rankings if he continues to crush the ball. The Diamondbacks certainly do not have a shortage of proficient infield hitters in their system.

Other D-backs minor league action

Left-hander Yu-Min Lin put forward a much-needed solid performance in Triple-A Friday night, allowing two runs over five innings with seven strikeouts on the way to a 10-4 Aces victory.

The Aces poured on six runs in the seventh inning, helped along by a two-run knock from infielder LuJames Groover and a bases-clearing triple by infielder Jacob Amaya. Right-handers Taylor Rashi and Kade Strowd recorded scoreless-inning holds.

The High-A Hillsboro Hops were knocked around in a 7-2 loss to the Tri-City Dust Devils. Right-hander Brian Curley struck out five batters in 4.1 innings, but gave up three home runs on the way to five earned runs.

Left-hander Tommy Henry, pitching in a rehab start with the Class-A Visalia Rawhide, pitched 2.2 innings as he begins the long road back from Tommy John surgery. Henry allowed six base hits, but struck out five and allowed just two earned runs.