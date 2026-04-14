Diamondbacks Veteran to Make Long-Awaited Season Debut vs Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly is set to make his season debut on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Kelly is set to be activated ahead of Tuesday's 3:35 p.m. MST first pitch for his first start of the year after spending the first two-plus weeks of the season on the injured list with intercostal nerve irritation in his back.

It was a disappointing development for Kelly this spring, as he was forced to forfeit the honor of being Arizona's opening day starter. His spring camp was, essentially, pushed back multiple weeks as a result of the injury.

But Kelly appears to be ready to make his first start of the year. The veteran right-hander has made two rehab starts, including an impressive five-inning scoreless performance in Triple-A for the Reno Aces.

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly to make first start of year vs Orioles

Mar 18, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After a brutal bullpen meltdown cost the D-backs a series-opening win on Monday night, Kelly will take the mound in hopes of preventing a series loss against Baltimore.

Kelly has only faced the Orioles twice in his career. The first outing was a blowup affair that occurred back in the 2019 season. Most recently, Kelly tossed six innings of three-run (two earned) baseball to earn the win on April 8, 2025 at Camden Yards.

New Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso, whose two-run homer sealed Arizona's fate on Monday night, is 5-for-19 against Kelly with three home runs in his career. Alonso will be a key bat to suppress if the D-backs want to earn a series win this week.

It would not be surprising to see Kelly on a bit of a limited pitch count for his first start of the year. The veteran has been known to work efficiently, but he may not be able to pitch deep into the contest regardless due to his ramp-up progression.

Across from Kelly will be the emerging ace of Baltimore's staff: left-hander Trevor Rogers. The 28-year-old southpaw has looked quite sharp thus far in the 2026 season, allowing just four earned runs over the course of 19 innings in three starts.

That has earned him a 1.89 ERA thus far in the young season, with a 2.39 expected ERA and 2.66 FIP that suggest he's pitching almost as well as his elite results have shown. Rogers has a 3.86 ERA and a 2-1 record against the Diamondbacks in his career, though he has not faced Arizona since 2023 as a member of the Miami Marlins.