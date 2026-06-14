Zac Gallen Just Did 2 Things He Hasn't Done in Weeks

The Arizona Diamondbacks need a turnaround from Zac Gallen sooner than later. They simply can't wait any longer for it.

On Sunday, facing the Cincinnati Reds' skidding offense, Gallen was able to construct a more solid performance than anything he's turned in for some time, helping Arizona pick up a 5-3 win in the process.

In fact, Gallen reached two important thresholds that he has not been able to cross in multiple weeks on the mound for the Diamondbacks: a start of six innings or more, and three or fewer earned runs.

In other words, a quality start.

Zac Gallen throws quality start

Jun 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Gallen pitched six innings on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks.

This outing marked the first time since May 18 against the San Francisco Giants that Gallen was able to finish the sixth inning and deliver an official Quality Start. Secondarily, it was also the first time he has allowed less than four earned runs in a game since May 23 against the Rockies.

"I feel like we kind of had everything working at different points in the game," Gallen said postgame, speaking to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson. "Just tried to stay in the strike zone.

"The [Noelvi] Marte ball was just a slider [that] stayed up. ... solo homers, they're not necessarily going to hurt you," he said.

And with his four punchouts, Gallen passed Brandon Webb, taking second place atop the franchise strikeout leaderboard (1,067). Gallen now trails only Randy Johnson, but by a very wide margin (2,077).

"It's great. I mean... he's an all-timer," Gallen said. "It's a nice honor, for sure."

The Diamondbacks need more of this type of stat line from Gallen. No longer is he the ace-tier arm who can dominate lineups for seven scoreless innings with 10-plus strikeouts. That isn't what he has to be this season, but he does need to improve upon the 5.35 ERA he holds as a result of Sunday's start.

Concerns still remain after Zac Gallen's QS

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) warms up before pitching against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 2, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A six-inning Quality Start is certainly a step in the right direction in terms of results, but Gallen's consistent concerns remained quite visible throughout his Sunday outing.

Gallen is giving up home runs at the highest clip of his career over the past two seasons, with a HR/9 figure of 1.42 heading in to Sunday's game this season — and off the heels of a 1.45 number in that category last year. On Sunday, two of Gallen's three runs came as a result of a home run, which will only increase that ugly figure.

It was undeniably a location issue for the right-hander on both of his long balls. His first homer came in the first inning on an 0-1 pitch nearly dead center of the zone. His second was an ill-placed slider that hung near the top of the zone — but also center-cut.

And once again, Gallen recorded zero whiffs on his four-seam fastball. That pitch's lack of effectiveness has been one of the driving factors behind Gallen's recent decline. He did, however, pick up six whiffs on nine swings with his changeup, which has been a more effective offering for him lately.

With that said, considering how difficult things have gone for Gallen, a six-inning, three-run quality start is certainly something Arizona won't scoff at. He was able to keep the Diamondbacks in the game, to be sure.