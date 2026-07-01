Exciting Diamondbacks Prospect Selected to the All-Star Futures Game

One of the more underrated components of the All-Star Game festivities provides fans a look at the potential future of their organizations.

The All-Star Futures game, which will take place on July 12 at noon Eastern time, will feature some of the more exciting prospects across all of minor league baseball.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have just one member of the squad representing their organization: shortstop Kayson Cunningham, who tore up the California League in Single-A before getting a promotion to High-A early in this season.

Last season, Arizona was represented by outfielder Slade Caldwell and infielder LuJames Groover — the latter of whom is currently on the D-backs' MLB roster.

Kayson Cunningham selected to All-Star Futures Game

Visalia Rawhide's Kayson Cunningham watches his hit sail into the outfield against Fresno Grizzlies on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cunningham, currently ranked the No. 2 prospect in the Diamondbacks' minor league system and the No. 73 prospect in all of MLB, is just 20 years old. He was drafted with Arizona's first-round selection in the 2025 MLB Draft — the 18th overall pick.

He's a left-handed hitting shortstop with plenty of speed and defensive agility, plus some untapped pop that could develop as he continues to mature and grow into his frame.

Cunningham, who was born in Tucson, Arizona, but was a high school standout in San Antonio, Texas, is coming off an eye-popping start to his season. As a member of the Visalia Rawhide, he slashed an unbelievable .381/.471/.506, good for a .977 OPS. Though he only left the yard one time in Visalia, he also walked 30 times against only 38 strikeouts in 207 plate appearances.

That level of success earned him a swift promotion to High-A on June 9. It's been an adjustment period for him, entering a very pitcher-friendly environment in the Northwest League.

Cunningham is hitting just .226 for the Hops with a .625 OPS. He's already collected his first High-A homer, however, and is still managing to hold his strikeouts to a relatively low 20% rate. Considering the average hitter age for players in the Northwest League is 22.6, Cunningham will have plenty of time to adjust to that level of competition.

The Diamondbacks certainly have a knack for developing somewhat undersized hitters. Cunningham is listed at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds, but plays larger than his actual size.

Certainly, Cunningham is a long way from the major leagues. He'll need to show some offensive production in High-A at some point, but he's already decently ahead of schedule in his journey through the Diamondbacks' farm system. With the All-Star Futures Game looming, Cunningham will be able to show the baseball world what he can do.